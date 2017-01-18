Rashmi Bansal Tells JWB How To Begin A Business With Zero Investment

We love inspirational talks, especially if they are given by well established authors! The final day at JLF was no less than a motivation to work harder. Author Rashmi Bansal, who has written “Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish”, talked about her book “Follow Your Rainbow”, that talks about women entrepreneurship.

“What the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve.” – Napoleon Hill

Rashmi: Did you know that the Dharavi Slum produces 650 million dollar worth of goods annually? They are self-sufficient. They don’t need to work under people, they give employment to each other. How does that work? I believe in the 10,000-hour rule. It says that if you’re good at something, and you practice it for 10,000 hours with practice and devotion, you perfect it.

The ultimate formula of success, she says, are the three “p”s

Purpose, Passion and Perseverance.

In her book, she has written about the stories of women who are just like us.

JWB: Indira Nooyi (CEO Pepsico) said that “Women can’t have it all”. Do you agree?

Rashmi: They can have it all, but not at the same time. Women take work sabbaticals when children are born. And honestly, you’ll find women in their forties being more successful, because they are free from responsibilities. And ask yourself, do you really have to be a CEO by 35?!

JWB: How can we start with zero investment?

Rashmi: You can start with the Rs. 1000 pocket money you have. Meena Bindra, the founder of Biba began at the age of 39, with the capital of only Rs. 8,000. Now Biba is a Rs. 300 crore company. Just begin! And, follow the three ‘p’s you will get there.

Did her talks inspire you? Do you aspire to be an entrepreneur? You can buy her book here.

Photo Courtesy: Sanchit Sethi

This article was published on January 25, 2016.