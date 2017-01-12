Read How These 6 Women Are Kicking Stereotypes In The Nuts!

The Television, the fashion magazines, and everything else tells us every day how much we suck. Let’s face it. Having a lean body, clear skin, and being tall, for that matter is everything a girl needs to be beautiful.

So while most of us are cutting carbs, and not enjoying ice creams as much as we could’ve, these six women are smashing stereotypes like never before. Each one of them is #NotASizeist

Gia Kashyap (Fashion Blogger)

“I have been told a number of times that blogging is for someone who is between a size two and six. However, I’ve been blogging for six years now, and I’ve worked with some of the top brands in India and worldwide.

For years, women have been told to look a certain way to achieve things in life. In the end, it’s not about your size, but about the type of work you do. Women come in different shapes and sizes, and it’s important to embrace their beauty. I didn’t let society manipulate me into thinking that I wasn’t good enough to do my job. It feels good to stand up for what I believe in instead of submitting to people’s preconceived notions of beauty.”

Namrata Soni (Celebrity Makeup Artist)

“It’s important to love yourself. Because by doing that you bring positivity to your body and soul.

I believe, over the years, fashion has become inclusive. But, you still have to take what you want from it and make it your own.”

Savleen Manchanda (Celebrity Makeup Artist)

“Women have always been told they need to look a certain way. But, you need to be in love with yourself, and embrace yourself no matter what size you are. Embracing one’s body is the first step towards self-love.

‘Curvy’ is a bad word in the fashion world, and being skinny is always seen as an achievement. But now the times are changing. Brands have started using plus-sized models, but we still need to see them more often.”

Aashna Bhagwani (Fashion Blogger)

“Young girls look up to fashion bloggers, models , and sometimes it leads them to feel bad about themselves. The image this industry portrays is not always empowering. The struggle to accept yourself may not be easy, but it’s not impossible. People are unique, and each one of them should be appreciated.

The fashion industry is growing rapidly. There’s more body positivity now, people are fighting established beauty standards, and it’s making fashion more inclusive.”

Sumukhi Suresh (Actor/Stand-up Comedian)

“The body type of a person is literally a peel. It defines nothing about the person. Body positivity is valid for all body types. People who are extremely skinny have their demons to crush, people who are chubby also have their own battles. It’s just too much worrying over nothing. We don’t need another reason to be insecure.

India is still very passionately against fat people. When you’re a fat person your physical appearance often gets addressed first. It’s sometimes used as an icebreaker in conversations, which is very toxic, and can end up leaving an impression.”

Debiparna Chakraborty (Fashion Blogger)

“About seven years ago, when I discovered the world of plus-sized fashion blogging, it opened up a whole new world to me. I have been promoting body positivity through my fashion blog Project Curve ever since. I have realised that you need to fiercely love every inch of your body, and dress and decorate it however the fuck you want because there will always be enough fingers pointing out the so-called ‘flaws.'”

