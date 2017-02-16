Read How Amputee Yoga Is Changing The World One Pose At A Time

I happened to read about Amputee Yoga and Yoginis some time back and girl, are these women already slaying the effing beauty standards? I guess, yes!

Let me show you how these talented amputated Yoginis from around the world are displaying strength with their complicated and kickass yoga positions.

Perfect relaxing Friday afternoon. #beautifulday #yogaeverywhere #amputeeyoga #livinthedream #whynot A post shared by Chris Prange-Morgan (@cprangemorgan) on Jul 8, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT

half moon 😀 #yoga #yogalove #yogaeveryday #amputee #amputeeyoga #ottobock #capetown #yogazone A post shared by berivan (@berivanakbay) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:02am PST