Read How Amputee Yoga Is Changing The World One Pose At A Time
- IWB Post
- February 16, 2017
I happened to read about Amputee Yoga and Yoginis some time back and girl, are these women already slaying the effing beauty standards? I guess, yes!
Let me show you how these talented amputated Yoginis from around the world are displaying strength with their complicated and kickass yoga positions.
Just trying to make the world a little better You know, shine light ✨ #life #yoga #yogi #yogaeveryday #instayogi #staykind #balance #believe #asana #amputee #peace #flow #live #smile #change #inspire #bethechange #dream #achieve #namaste #love #me #yogateacher #studio #dreamscometrue #spiritual #serenity #peaceful #warrior
✨ Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable. And be so busy loving your life that you have no time for regret, hate or fear. 🏝 #igyoga #life #yoga #yogi #yogaeveryday #instayogi #amputeeyoga #amputeeinspiration #staykind #balance #believe #asana #amputee #peace #flow #live #smile #change #inspire #bethechange #dream #achieve #namaste #love #me #sky #sun #water #rock #fall
Some #yoga time after a long day with a shit ton of work still to do. Since I pinched a nerve in my shoulder and can't do any #inversions I'm left on the #yogamat. #yogapractice #yogaeverydamnday #stopdropyoga #fitchicks #amputee #amputeeyoga #yogainspiration #yogi #bekind #knowlove #showlove #ablebody #loveyourbody #borntobeayogi #getyourmindoutofthegutter #shoulderstand #stretch #flexible
Live for the moments you can't put into words 💫 I'm so honored to be a Lole Ambassador. Here's to what's ahead! 💛 Live Out Loud Everyday #loleambassador #lolewomen #flow #yogaeverydamnday #photography #unique #photooftheday #igyoga #life #yoga #yogi #yogaeveryday #igyogafam #igyogifam #instayoga #instayogi #amputeeyoga #amputeeinspiration #staykind #neverstopplaying #balance #believe #asana #wheel #peace #disabled #amputee
🎼 I ain't no hollow back girl 🎼 Work hard, play harder. Happy hump day, pincha posse 🐪🐪🐪🐪 Wearing @ossurcorp @fabletics @handfulbra and @spiritualgangster Day 3 || #pinchasquareofthesquare || #hollowbackpincha #humpdayhearts #elbowsdown⬇️assesup⬆️ #pinchaposse #aintnopartylikeapinchaparty #pinchamayurasana #photography #unique #photooftheday #yogaeverydamnday #igyoga #life #yoga #yogi #yogaeveryday #igyogafam #igyogifam #instayoga #instayogi #amputeeyoga #amputeeinspiration #fortheloveofit #staykind #neverstopplaying #balance #believe #asana #disabled
Down for the count, big time 😔🤒🤧😷🤕 I'll tell ya what though, I let out a little scream when I received this package!!! @handfulbra is honestly one of the best companies I've had the pleasure of knowing and wearing. If you need some last minute gifts, go check out their amazing products at handful.me/jsesti and use code: jsesti to receive 10% off site wide And no, I didn't make my dog pose. He follows me everywhere and instantly knew what to do. Mr. Bo Jangles wishes you all a very Merry Christmas 🐶🎄 #photooftheday #igyoga #life #yoga #yogi #yogaeveryday #igyogafam #igyogifam #instayoga #instayogi #amputeeyoga #amputeeinspiration #staykind #neverstopplaying #balance #believe #asana #amputee #peace #flow #live #life #change #inspire #bethechange #dream #achieve
