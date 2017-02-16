Thursday, February 16 2017, 06:10:20
Lavanya Bahuguna

Blogger-in-Chief

Read How Amputee Yoga Is Changing The World One Pose At A Time

  •  February 16, 2017

 

I happened to read about Amputee Yoga and Yoginis some time back and girl, are these women already slaying the effing beauty standards? I guess, yes!

Let me show you how these talented amputated Yoginis from around the world are displaying strength with their complicated and kickass yoga positions.

Perfect relaxing Friday afternoon. #beautifulday #yogaeverywhere #amputeeyoga #livinthedream #whynot

A post shared by Chris Prange-Morgan (@cprangemorgan) on

half moon 😀 #yoga #yogalove #yogaeveryday #amputee #amputeeyoga #ottobock #capetown #yogazone

A post shared by berivan (@berivanakbay) on

Face down. Ass up.

A post shared by Amputee_Kat (@amputee_kat) on

Down for the count, big time 😔🤒🤧😷🤕 I'll tell ya what though, I let out a little scream when I received this package!!! @handfulbra is honestly one of the best companies I've had the pleasure of knowing and wearing. If you need some last minute gifts, go check out their amazing products at handful.me/jsesti and use code: jsesti to receive 10% off site wide And no, I didn't make my dog pose. He follows me everywhere and instantly knew what to do. Mr. Bo Jangles wishes you all a very Merry Christmas 🐶🎄 #photooftheday #igyoga #life #yoga #yogi #yogaeveryday #igyogafam #igyogifam #instayoga #instayogi #amputeeyoga #amputeeinspiration #staykind #neverstopplaying #balance #believe #asana #amputee #peace #flow #live #life #change #inspire #bethechange #dream #achieve

A post shared by Kelsey Koch (@kelseykoch) on

 

