Read How Moonstruck We’re By Shrapi Singhvi’s Love For Everything Plaid & Edgy

Studio Moonstruck recently invited Team IWB to explore its fresh take on prints.

We interacted with Moonstruck’s founder and head designer, Shrapi Singhvi, talking about her design aesthetics before trying on a few styles from the ss’17 collection.

Remembering Day 1 at Work

It was my father who wanted to invest in my creativity and hence, turned out to be my financer. Just because I had all the financial support didn’t mean I was thrilled to venture into something of my own. Honestly, I was petrified as I was going to enter the world of business. It was THE move, you know what I mean!?

Team Family

My sister helps me with the brand marketing. Also, it was her who came up with the name ‘Moonstruck.’ She completes Team Moonstruck.

Let me also mention the love my work gets from the rest of the family. My relatives like to wear my creations. TBH, it’s the best kind of marketing that can happen to any designer.

Finding the Clientele

Once I was out with my first collection, my sister, Riya, sent business emails to some potential exporters. Today, apart from the domestic clients, I’ve got clients from London as well. I guess my work fits the fashion mood of people falling in the age group of 16-35.

Work Aesthetics

It has to be my unique cuts. I began creating menswear with interesting cuts; however, when I studied the market, I realized that creating women’s wear is equally important. Women shop way more than men! *laughs*

So here I am, designing for both men and women. I also customize depending on the client’s preference. Women can find me bring cuts at their hemline, waistline, and shoulders.

Modeling for Self

I often wear my creations to parties and formal meetings. The blazer I am wearing right now is from my winter collection. I have a thing for checks, I’m sure you have figured this out by now! Come home and you’ll see checks conquering most of the space in my closet, too!

Now that you know all about the young talented designer, it’s time you check out IWB girl Mansi’s favorite picks that you can shop from!

Showing off her sexy clavicles in this off-shoulder skater dress, Mansi thinks that this month is the right time to embrace the shoulder-baring clothes. We love how the bubbles are creating the ombre effect here.

Come April, Shrapi is bringing a new collection showcasing the ethnic prints with western detailing. The fabric that Mansi is wearing here is Jute-Khadi with unusual piping motifs.

From mid-air fashion shows to a yacht party, this dress can take you places. We suggest grunge eyes and peach lips with this look.

Shrapi seems to have revived power-dressing with this peplum top and cigarette pants. Though Mansi isn’t a fan of head-to-toe prints, she says this set can change things in her life. *wink*

The last style that Mansi tried on was Shrapi’s personal favorite. Plaids, of course. From its asymmetry to the neck design inspired from men’s robe, we like everything about this one.

Before leaving, we asked Shrapi which is that one outfit she never wants to part with, and she jumped in excitement to show us a black frilled jumpsuit that could any day give an LBD a run for its money. Anyhoo, check out Moonstruck’s website to get summer-ready already!

Photo courtesy: Chhaveesh Nokhwal