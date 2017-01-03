Read What Mischief Our Badass Girl Onyx Is Up To In Her New Home!

They live in tunnels, protecting themselves from the harsh, and cold winds. Their coat isn’t warm enough to keep them protected. Their three awesome mothers keep them as warm as possible. But, guess what people? The litter was a Christmas present that brought happiness into our lives.

Today, the tiny paws have brought magic into the lives of many beautiful people. Our little kutti kumaaris have been adopted. Meet Vasudha, Onyx’s new parent.

Vasudha Zora Sinha is a student and wanted Onyx to be a surprise for her parents!

Vasudha: At first, my parents were utterly surprised seeing Onyx. They even warned me that I’d have to stay up all night to take care of her, clean her poop, take her for long walks, and really, I was absolutely fine with it. Because LOVE!

My little girl is the true definition of badass. She could kill you with her beautiful eyes. I’ve spent hours looking at those perfect almonds. *huff* She cannot be trifled with that I assure you. She loves to drink milk and loves to run away with heavy shoes and slippers to snack on them. She won’t let you sleep at night because she slept well in the afternoon!

Her peekaboo timings are accurate, and that’s the best thing about her ( I don’t have to worry about cleaning her poop). She’s intelligent and very strong.

I’m already in love with her. She’s truly the best start of the year for me. I just want her to grow up and be a strong girl.

Me: Did any of your friends question her breed?

Vasudha: Yea, a lot of my friends got to know about the little pup, and I was introduced to many awaited questions. I told them that really, I had no idea. And really, it doesn’t matter! I love her, she loves me, and there’s no greater peace than that.

Me: Why do you think adoption of dogs should be encouraged?

Vasudha: Adoption of dogs should be strongly encouraged because not only do we get to save lives but also give them the home they deserve. The breed business is as useless as the caste system or religious discrimination.

If you’re in Jaipur and think you can give a home to one or more puppies, call us at +91-9950048885. Or, write to us at contactjaipurwomenblog@gmail.com.