Read What Happened When JWB’s Puppy Was Abandoned On A Chilly Night By His New Parents

For the past couple of weeks, JWB has been inviting people to adopt puppies. And when we give one away, we know what our hearts feel! Sadly one such adoption didn’t go as well as we had expected.

While we were gearing up to write the experience of our little muffin’s (Jimmy Chew) new parent, we called them repeatedly only to discover something disturbing.

Jimmy Chew was missing.

The brand new parent told us that the previous night, she had lost him. Suddenly, everything stopped. We felt helpless as never. When we asked her if she was finding him, here is what she said:

“It was too late last night so we couldn’t look for him, and right now my husband is in the office, so we shall continue the search when he returns.”

The parent wasn’t the matter of subject anymore. Where was the little baby? Was he okay? We couldn’t work, and that’s when we decided to take things in our hands. JWB’s co-founder Dr. Sudhir Sharma decided to visit Jimmy Chew’s new parents and go on a search mission himself accompanied by office boy, Vinod.

The incident got me thinking, our emotions work only if the object comes with a price tag, perhaps?

Without wasting any time, he inquired the building’s gatekeeper as to what the real story was.

“The pup owners were away for the evening and left him with me. They returned but didn’t take the pup back upstairs. Soon it got really late, and I slept. The bars on the apartment gate had plenty of room for the puppy to slip out. The next morning when I woke up, the puppy was gone.”

The search continued, and our team asked many people if they’d seen a beautiful, healthy pup last night or this morning. Further investigation revealed that Jimmy had been lost for two nights. Yes, people had spotted him, but a day ago.

The search came to a rest at a site of construction where the laborers revealed that they had fed a puppy but refused to talk of its whereabouts.

Dr. Sudhir said, “I’m not here to take the pup away if he’s got a home. It doesn’t matter who he’s living with, as long as he has a place where he’s loved and well-fed.”

The laborers relaxed a bit. One of them then said, “The man who works with tiles has your puppy. But, please don’t take the puppy away from him.”

The puppy’s new owner was not present at the site, and thus we placed a phone call to him. Here’s how he responded:

“I had a dog, too. He got really old and passed away. Since then, I have been very lonely. When I saw Sheru, I just wanted to take him home. Seeing that he was lonely too, and didn’t have a home, I got him here. But, if you want, I can bring him back…”

Once we were convinced that Sheru a.k.a. Jimmy Chew was in safe hands, we decided to let the family keep him.

Dog adoption is not a joke. It’s a responsibility just like raising your own child. A pet is not a toy that you can play with only when you please. Yes, he will poop and pee, and sometimes bite you. The first few nights will be difficult, too. But if you don’t want all of that, do yourself a favor, and get a stuffed toy. Pets are living creatures, with emotions; mostly love and hunger.

JWB encourages you to take this as a lesson, just the way we did, and say no to ‘breedism’ in pets. Our three pups, Dandy, Bird-ass, and Buttercup, are still all puppy-eyed. If you’re in Jaipur and think you can give a home to one or more puppies, call us at +91-9828288876. Or, write to us at contactjaipurwomenblog@gmail.com.