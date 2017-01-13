Recipe Alert! Chef Daniel Turns Noodles Into A Superfood For JWB

Wheat pasta, rice noodles, etc., are all passé. Pasta and noodles made of vegetables or soaked into the richness and nutrients of vegetables are the emerging food trends this year.

Country Inn and Suites by Carlson‘s Chef Daniel, Jaipur gave JWB a taste of this superfood trend by sharing with us the recipe of Spinach Noodles with Vegetables.

“Noodles soaked in spinach paste and tossed with vegetables is not only a delightful treat, but it’s also power packed with nutrients and is definitely a superfood trend to look out for,” claimed Chef Daniel.

Spinach Noodles with Vegetables:

Ingredients Required:

Boiled Noodles: 150 gms

Spinach Paste 50 gms

Shredded shitake mushrooms: 15 gms

Shredded Zucchini: 15 gms

Shredded Broccoli: 30 gms

Button Mushroom: 15 gms

Shredded Capsicum (Red-Yellow-Green): 20gms

Shredded Onions: 10 gms

Spring Onions: 10 gms

Shredded Bamboo shoot:15 gms

Noodles: 25 gms

For Seasoning:

Salt: to taste

Aromatherapy powder: ½ tsp

White pepper: 1/4th tsp

Cooking oil: 2 tsp

How to prepare:

Add spinach paste to the boiled noodles (Keep 25 gms noodles aside for frying). Mix well and keep it aside for half an hour so the noodles absorb the flavor and color Fry the remaining noodles till crisp and golden brown. Take a pan and add 2 tsp oil. Add all the vegetables to the pan. Mix it well. Cook for 2 mins. Add the boiled spinach noodles and toss lightly. Season it with aromat powder, salt, white pepper and mix it well.

Presentation:

Present the spinach noodles in the bowl and then garnish it with the fried crispy noodles.

What are you waiting for? Try it now!