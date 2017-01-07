RECIPE ALERT: This Weekend, Try Our Gluten Free Orange Scented Coconut Cake

I had a standard recipe of a pound cake. Once the art of mastering a basic pound cake recipe is figured out, you can add or subtract ingredients and play around with the flavors. I have substituted some of the butter with coconut oil, this gives the cake a beautiful moist texture.

I have made this a gluten free cake however you could just say well use all purpose flour and bake it. The addition of fresh coconut not only adds a layer of texture but provides an exotic tropical flavor like you are on a beach somewhere soaking up the sun.

Happy Baking and Enjoy!

Ingredients:

Butter (room temperature) – 4 tbsp

Coconut oil – 8 tbsp

Castor Sugar – ½ cup

Eggs – 2 nos

Desiccated coconut – ¼ cup

Fresh coconut – 1 cup

Almond Flour – ¼ cup

Baking powder –1 tsp

Vanilla extract- 1 tbsp

Orange Juice – 1 whole

Orange Zest – 1 whole

Coconut milk – 3 tbsp

Salt – pinch

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a 9 inch square tin with coconut oil and dust with almond flour. Mix the almond flour, desiccated coconut, baking powder, salt and fresh coconut together in a bowl. In a bowl mix the butter and oil together with wooden spoon until combined, add the sugar, orange zest, and vanilla extract and beat well until well incorporated. Add the eggs one at a time and beat well between each interval. Add half the dry ingredients and fold. Add the orange juice and coconut milk and the rest of the dry ingredients and fold together. Pour into prepared tin and place in the middle of the oven for 20-23 mins until a toothpick inserted comes out with moist crumbs on it. Do not over bake, as it would dry out.

