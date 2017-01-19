RECIPE ALERT: Zest Your Reading Time With This Spiced Apple Coconut Cake

The freshly grated apples add moistness to the refreshing zest of coconut in this gorgeous treat. The spices add another dimension of flavor that contrasts the sweetness, with a surprise element of marzipan chunks in the middle to break up the taste.

It can be baked in any cake tray as long as you meet the approximate dimensions and can be made gluten free with the substitution of gluten free flour and almond flour. Also, the fresh fruit can be pineapple, plums, pears….the list is endless.

The spices here are what make all the difference as they harmoniously sing together and give the cake its character.

Ingredients

For the cake batter:

180ml vegetable oil

400g caster sugar

100ml orange juice

4 eggs

380g flour

1 tbsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

150g freshly grated coconut

100g ready to eat marzipan

For the apples:

3 grated apples

2 tbsp cinnamon powder

1 tbsp allspice powder

2 tbsp cardamom powder

Pinch of salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 170°C and line a Bundt cake tin with oil and then dust with flour.

Beat together the oil, orange juice, and sugar in a bowl until pale and creamy. Add eggs one at a time and whisk well until combined.

Add the flour, fresh coconut, and baking powder and stir thoroughly.

Mix the grated apples with the cinnamon, all spice powder, cardamom powder, and salt.

Spoon half the cake batter into the cake tin and spread evenly. Spoon the apple mixture over the batter and level it. Place tiny knobs of the ready to eat marzipan over the apples. Spoon the rest of the cake batter over the marinated apples and, using a spoon, spread the batter evenly, making sure to cover the top.

Bake at 170°C for 35-40 minutes, until a toothpick inserted comes out with wet crumbs and the top is golden brown.

Let it cool for 15 minutes before turning out onto a platter.

Best served warm with some freshly whipped cream and a cup of English Breakfast Tea.

