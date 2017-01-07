RECIPE: This Green Smoothie Will Take You Back To The Poly-juice Potion World Of Harry Potter

Green liquids that appear smoothie-like, often remind me of the Poly-juice Potion from the Harry Potter world. Well, you never know, maybe, the women in Metros, holding green smoothies, are probably gearing up to become their work selves. Worth a thought, ne?

Smoothies have monopolized the breakfast menu! They are high energy-content drinks. The beverage is good for those who don’t like to eat solid food in the morning.

But it’s not always smooth with smoothies!

Nowadays sellers have started adding processed powders and questionable supplements in smoothies. Because of which its consumption isn’t healthy anymore.

A healthy smoothie should at least contain 70 percent veggies and a little fruit. Smoothies can help you add more variety to your diets. You can add many veggies and fruits in your smoothie that you generally do not consume. But do not forget to add veggies of other colors. It’s not just green vegetables that are important!

Smoothies are different from fruit juice. They contain fiber and many nutrients and phytochemicals such as the antioxidants, which are absent in juice. And hence, they are healthier.

“Smoothies shall not be seen as a fast track to good health –it is just food! But made in the right way they are delicious and healthy,” says Dr. Joanna McMillan a Ph.D. qualified nutrition scientist and accredited practicing dietitian, also the author of a new book called Get Lean, Stay Lean (Murdoch Books). Dr. Joanna is a fan of green smoothies. Here is her favorite recipe from her book “Get Lean, Stay Lean.”

Serves 1; Time: 5 minutes

1/2 celery stalk

1/2 Chinese (short) cucumber

20 g (3/4 oz) baby English spinach leaves

1 thin slice of lemon

6 mint leaves

Small handful flat-leaf (Italian) parsley leaves

80 g (23/4 oz/1/2 cup) fresh or frozen pineapple pieces (see note)

A few ice cubes

Put all the ingredients into a high-speed blender with 250 ml (9 Fl oz/1 cup) of water and the ice on top. Blitz for about a minute or until completely smooth.

So smooth and healthy!