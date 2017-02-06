Tuesday, February 07 2017, 02:42:51
logo
  • JLF
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Shreeya Kishanpuria Agarwal

IWB Intern

Remember The Rescued Witch Child Story? This Year He Starts School

  • IWB Post
  •  February 6, 2017

 

The ‘witch child’ will now begin his first year at Hogwarts.
Remember the abandoned small boy from Nigeria who was taken in by Anja Ringgren Lovén? This is his happily ever after story.

Named Hope by Anja, the boy is starting school this year after a full year of recovery. He has grown up now. The love and care is slowly restoring him back to a normal life. Anja shared pictures from his new life.

His first day of school:DINNødhjælpHope:Blog post _ 13The orphanage, run by Anja Ringgren Lovén and team:Blog post _ 12The organisation helps prevent more children being tortured, and at worst killed:Blog post _ 11Accused of ‘witchcraft’ and left to die:DINNødhjælpTreated for malnutrition and stomach worms: Blog post _ 5Hope after recovery: Blog post _ 10Anja works for this Danish volunteer organization active in Nigeria:Blog post _ 9Ignorance and poverty reign supreme in Nigeria’s villages:Blog post _ 8Haircut for the cleaner future?:Blog post _ 7Help Anja help the future. You too can be a part by contributing to the cause.Blog post _ 6

“All children have rights and those rights must be protected, always,” Anja writes on Facebook.

Anja Ringgren Lovén works for an organisation called DINNødhjælp (‘your relief’). DINNødhjælp is a voluntary association that is fighting for children’s rights in Africa. Their primary purpose is saving the so-called witch children in Nigeria and giving them a good future.

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X