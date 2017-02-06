Remember The Rescued Witch Child Story? This Year He Starts School

The ‘witch child’ will now begin his first year at Hogwarts.

Remember the abandoned small boy from Nigeria who was taken in by Anja Ringgren Lovén? This is his happily ever after story.

Named Hope by Anja, the boy is starting school this year after a full year of recovery. He has grown up now. The love and care is slowly restoring him back to a normal life. Anja shared pictures from his new life.

His first day of school: Hope: The orphanage, run by Anja Ringgren Lovén and team: The organisation helps prevent more children being tortured, and at worst killed: Accused of ‘witchcraft’ and left to die: Treated for malnutrition and stomach worms: Hope after recovery: Anja works for this Danish volunteer organization active in Nigeria: Ignorance and poverty reign supreme in Nigeria’s villages: Haircut for the cleaner future?: Help Anja help the future. You too can be a part by contributing to the cause.

“All children have rights and those rights must be protected, always,” Anja writes on Facebook.

Anja Ringgren Lovén works for an organisation called DINNødhjælp (‘your relief’). DINNødhjælp is a voluntary association that is fighting for children’s rights in Africa. Their primary purpose is saving the so-called witch children in Nigeria and giving them a good future.