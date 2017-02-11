Revenge Porn Is Plaguing India & Here’s How We Can Deal With It

If physical harassment and violence weren’t enough for men, the online harassment of women at the hands of men is a growing concern in India.

And, the most dangerous kind of the online harassment is the revenge porn. Revenge porn is a person makes public explicit and private photos/videos of another person. And, in most cases, it’s the women who are the victims and the harasser maybe a jilted lover, an ex-husband, a jealous lover who the woman said no, or someone the women knew closely and trusted. Revenge porn is a way to harass, intimidate, shame, blackmail, and even drive the other party to try to commit suicide. It not only harms the person’s socially but emotionally, too.

The cases of Revenge porn are on a steady rise in our country, and we need to seriously address this issue and its solutions.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau data up to July 2014, the sharing of obscene content had risen up by 104.2 percent, and there has been a 63.7 percent rise in cyber crimes, from 2012 to 2013.

How can we combat such situations?

If you are a victim of revenge porn, the first thing you need to do is contact the police and file a FIR. However, the person should bear in mind that this is happening on the internet and once something is posted online, the chances of removing it completely are almost nil.

The victim can file a defamation case under Section 500 of the IPC, or criminal intimidation (Sections 504 & 506).

Also, the 2013 amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 included voyeurism as an offense, under Section 354C of the IPC, defined as “watching or capturing a woman in “private act.”

Another challenge in catching hold of the perpetrators is that even if the police tracks down the origin of the video or image and crack their IP address, most times, it turns out to be a fake IP address.Section 66E of the IT Act 2008 can also be used to provide punishment for a violation of privacy. Both sections 354C and 66E provide for the maximum punishment of up to three years.

Also, the process of getting in touch with the website hosting the images, and asking them to remove the content may take weeks.

However, the good news is that now this situation is improving with social media sites coming with the options to contact them directly if you find private images of yourself online.

Facebook has a ‘Report’ feature to get something removed from their handle and to remove it from the Google search results you need to fill a simple form. Nowadays, even pornographic websites have policies to remove clips uploaded without the victim’s consent within 24-48 hours of reporting.

