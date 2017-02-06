Rhea Lobo Tells You How To Grow Your Business When The Mom In You Is Born

They say being a mother is a full-time job, well then, imagine, what happens to her actual full-time? Let’s face it; moms are super humans! They can give their child utmost happiness in life, sacrifice themselves, and still be okay.

Well, moms. If you could just be a little more worried about yourselves, trust us, we’d be happier children. I’m going to let Rhea Lobo explain to you what I mean. Rhea, the writer, tuberculosis survivor, runs Mom is Born, the news website for parents. Heck, the woman is also an award-winning filmmaker, a motivational speaker and all of this while also being a mom!

Me: How did your vision of the world change once the mom was born in you?

Rhea: Oh, everything changed! Just the way I looked at the world changed. I became a better person, for the most part. Right now I have so much more patience than I had ever had before. Before I became a mom, the world just revolved around me. Right now, my kids are piggybacking on the ride!

Me: How does film-making make you more skilled as a mother?

Rhea: For one, you can be assured I have some great photographs of my kids *laughs*. On a serious note, film-making has always been a form of expression for me. I’m not sure how it has made me better skilled as a mother, but it is what I love to do – and you need a happy mom to have a happy kid.

Me: What was the most motivational speech you delivered to your son?

Rhea: “If you don’t eat your yummy lunch right now, mama is going to eat it all up in no time at all.” *laughs*

Jokes aside, as a mom, I find myself making a conscious effort to give little motivational speeches every day. That’s one of the many things kids need all the time – to know they are loved and to provide them with the belief that they can do anything. So whenever I hear “Mama, I can’t” I make it a point to show my kids they can do anything they set their mind to, even if they need a little helping hand from me along the way.

Me: How do you start/end your day?

Rhea: I start my day with cuddles from my kids, and end it the same way. There is no greater therapy than that.

Me: Society wants women to be perfect moms. Mom-Them-Back!

Rhea: There is no such thing as the perfect/ideal mom. Mothers are human, too (although superhuman for the most part of the day) and we make mistakes and learn from them just like our kids do. I think it’s more important to be the best version of yourself and not try too hard to fit into what society thinks is the ideal parent.

Me: When you were a kid, what style of parenting would you consider the best?

Rhea: My parents were extremely chilled out by nature. Growing up, we laughed a lot. My mother gave us space to be ourselves, encouraged us to do whatever we wanted to do. She never missed a singing recital or a dance performance. She was always on the sidelines cheering us on, and I’ve always felt she is my biggest fan. She has been a best friend from the start. I think nothing beats having a mom who is your best friend – someone who you can speak your mind to and cry with and scream for joy to. Approachability is the most important virtue a parent should have!

Me: What kind of a boss are you?

Rhea: Ask my husband!

Me: What’s one TRIP that changed you?

Rhea: A friend and I went to Arunachal Pradesh many years ago when I was fresh out of college on a social work project in an orphanage. As we roamed around the villages, it opened my eyes and heart to many things we take for granted in our cities. It was life-changing.

Me: What’s one thing you’ve learned from your child about positivity?

Rhea: It’s the little things in life that make you happy – that is the biggest lesson my child has ever taught me.

Me: How do you prevent burning out?

Rhea: I try to take out time for myself whenever I can. For me, writing is a me-time activity.

Me: What are you learning now?

Rhea: I’m currently learning from my kids how to be a better person.

Me: Give a tip about growing your business while being a mom?

Rhea: Just keep at it and don’t lose heart. You’ll have bad days, but you’ll also have fantastic days. Stay positive, give it all you got and work at it.

Rhea won an award for her film ‘Blind but sure can see!” in Australia.

Her short film “Fight TB! Stay Beautiful!” was also highly appreciated, where she talked about her fight with TB and also how it’s still a stigma for a woman to have TB in India. Watch the award-winning video, below:

Me: Why is the fear of having the Tuberculosis stronger than having the disease itself in women?

Rhea: I think society makes women feel that way. Women tend to be sensitive and emotional by nature (thank God for that!) and research shows that while men have trouble dealing with the physical aspects of the disease (coughing and other symptoms), women are troubled by the mental trauma and the stigma of TB.

Me: What is one TB scar that you want to embrace forever?

Rhea: TB has taught me much more than it ever took from me. Life is short, for one – make the most of every moment and – for heaven’s sake — make it count!

Rhea is a super mom, just like any other. And, she continues to give power to all the beautiful moms in the world through her website Mom is Born.