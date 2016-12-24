Saturday, December 24 2016, 07:48:55
Richa Chadha’s Gothic Avatar Totally Nailed This Recent Photo Shoot
I have always been a great fan of Richa Chadha, and an admirer of her acting, especially in Masaan.
She, who has always been stunning with her glam and non-glam avatar, recently did a photoshoot for Cosmopolitan.
And boy, she looks classy AF!
Shot amidst tall buildings at DLF Cyber City in Gurgaon, that give a very corporate feel, photographer Anushka Menon and Richa Chadha have infused a gothic vibe to the shoot.
Have a look at some of her mind-blowing pictures from the shoot below:
Is she hot or is she hot?
