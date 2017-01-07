Sanitary Panels’ Creator, Rachita Tells JWB What It Takes To Be A Girl With Political Views On Internet

If you are into comic strips, it is likely that you’ve already come across Ruchita Taneja’s page, Sanitary Panel. Very cleverly, she illustrates current issues – from demonetization to Bangalore mass molestation, nothing is left untouched by her pen.

Ruchita is based in Bangalore and started her Facebook page in 2014 to express her opinion with humor and irony. She is also a human rights activist. I’ve been following her since 2015, and I think no one makes me laugh as much as she does.

I bombarded her with fun questions in a telephonic conversation. Here is a strip of our chat.

Me: From where did the name “Sanitary Panels” come into your mind?

Her: I don’t really remember how it occurred to me. I wanted it to be somehow related to women and taboos that surround women.

Me: Why did you choose the “stick-figure” style of illustration?

Her: To be honest, I can’t draw well. And I didn’t opt for digital drawing because I like hand-drawn stuff more. I had opinions and views on our culture and politics, so I just started with it.

Me: What are your future plans with Sanitary Panels?

Her: I will refine the style this year. I would like to invest more time in comics and try my best to take Sanitary Panels to a greater platform.

Me: Give us few nonsensical statements by patriarchy that motivate you to pick up a pen.

Her: The patriarchy itself enrages me. Blaming women for assault angers me the most. They say by staying outdoors, wearing short clothes and by being frank, women are “asking for it.” Such men disgust me. These misogynists’ words induce me to draw.

They say “menstruation is a disease.” Women on periods are forced to keep away from temples and not allowed to enter the kitchen. People who disapprove LGBT rights boil my blood and make me pick up the pen.

Me: How is it like to be a girl with political views on the internet.

Her: It is challenging as in our Indian context, a girl with political views is not taken seriously. Moreover, when you put your views forward, people insult you and even troll you. If my opinion does not match the common, they say that my point is not valid and that I am anti-national. But I am lucky enough to have very supportive followers. Whenever a person tries to troll me, my supporters fight back and defend me. I think this is our space and women need to claim it.

Me: What do you have to say to those who hesitate to take up illustration as a career?

Her: It is a scary decision to make since there is no job security. If one hesitates to take it up, it’s a valid concern. But if you think, it is what you do best and you are passionate about it, then just start with publishing it on social media and see where it takes you. Just give yourself a chance and see what you can make of it.

Me: Who is your critique in your family?

Her: My family is very supportive of my work. I was lucky enough to have parents who did not dismiss my passion as a hobby. My brother is my best friend. Whenever I make a new comic, I show it to him and ask his opinion.

Me: As a kid, what was your favorite cartoon?

Her: There was a show on Nickelodeon, the Wild Thornberrys. In it, there was a girl named Illya. She was undoubtedly my favorite. She used to roam around the world and could talk to animals. And that is why I even envied her.

Me: If you were to turn into her, what would you do?

Her: Hahahaha, I would just go out and have a world tour just like her. It would be so much fun to know what animals feel and what they have to say.

Me: Do you remember your first illustration?

Her: I certainly do. I drew it when few students were arrested during the time of elections. They were arrested because they had spoken against a political party. I thought that in the world’s largest democracy, everyone should have had a right to express themselves freely, and thus my illustration came into being.

Me: Your favorite topic to illustrate on?

Her: Women’s rights and stereotypes surrounding women have always been my favorite.

Me: Which was your worst encounter with a troll online?

Her: This one time, Scoop Whoop published an article on me. In that article’s comments thread, there was so much hate. One guy even gave a full graphical description of what he would do to me. Such trolling is so upsetting.

Following your “stick-figure” style of drawing, let’s crack few sticky questions now.

Me: One positive thought you want young girls to stick to.

Her: Girls should have the voice and speak freely. And that one thing to stick to would be, Confidence.

Me: One human you always stick to.

Her: My mother, without question.

Me: One routine you want to stick to.

Her: For now, it would be to make comics on a regular basis as I have been very irregular.

Me: One apparel you always stick one.

Her: I won’t say I stick to some apparel, but I always carry my bag. It is one thing I always stick to.

Me: One sticky question everyone asks you?

Her: *laughs* The question you asked me in the very beginning, why I named my comics, Sanitary Panels? Almost everyone I meet asks me that and I tell them the same thing, I don’t remember.

Photos’ Courtesy: FB Page