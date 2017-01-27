Saturday, January 28 2017, 02:51:52
See How Cinderella, Poison Ivy & More Are Joining The Women’s March
- IWB Post
- January 27, 2017
The famous Women’s March On Washington inspired many to take the streets and express their thoughts about the newly elected President of the United States.
Wendy and Mark Redfern decided to bring their four-year-old daughter to be a part of the mission in the cutest possible way!
Their daughter along with Wonder Woman, Tiana, Cinderella, Supergirl and Poison Ivy got together to support the Women’s March in Washington.
