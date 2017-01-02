Shakti Mohan Has A ‘Karara’ Response To Her Body Shamers

I’m pretty sure that last year wasn’t just about self-love for you. Whoever is guilty, raise your hands. I’m typing with one hand here, too.

We always try to indulge in self-love but it’s not as easy as it may sound. Recently, of the three Mohan sisters, Shakti was targetted for being too manly.

Thanks, Shakti, your Karara response gave me a lot of courage to love myself like never before. I guess that’s a great start to 2017, isn’t it?

She took to Facebook to give a strong response to the haters:

“I have been told I sit like a man, I walk like a man, your body looks masculine and voice is heavy not female like. I have been told to be more feminine by well meaning people.



I wasted many years trying to be who I am not in my effort to fit in.

I don’t know why the world is after making you fit in to a category. Be You and stop fulfilling people’s expectations of you to look busty, assy, fair, thin, shy, masked with make up.

You can either live for yourself or for the world.

Use your power to Choose…”