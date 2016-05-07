Sharmila Tagore Backs Madonna’s Anti-Ageist Stunt During Flo Jaipur Event

The House of JWB (GOT Fever. LOL!) checked in ITC Rajputana to attend the FICCI Flo’s session ‘Power Of Choices’ with the Padma Bhushan Sharmila Tagore on Friday, May 6.



As we took seats, my mind went into a nervous anticipation. It kept on playing,

“Mere sapno ki raani kab ayegi tu…”

And, there she was. Clad in a south silk saree, the dimpled smile, the poise, and the grace. Phewww!

My mind=blown

“Yeh chand sa roshan chehra, zulfon ka rang sunhara…”

I begged my mind to calm down.

The session began with an AV on her journey in Bollywood and I was transported back to the era of the 60’s.

Neeta Boochra, the first National President of FICCI Flo from Jaipur and Preeti Saboo, the Chairperson FICCI Flo Jaipur Chapter introduced the veteran actress and commenced with the session.

Here’re some excerpts from their conversation:

On her bold choice to work in films at a very young age:

The time when I entered Bollywood, working in the movies was frowned upon. It was said, ‘Girls of well-reputed families should not take acting as their career.’ I feel women have to face injustice at every point of their lives in the name of their family’s honour, shame, reputation and other such things.

However, I was blessed to have gained the full support of my parents and my husband after my marriage which gave me strength to pursue my passion.

On her daring choice to get married to a ‘Nawab’ of an altogether different culture and religion:

I was crazy about cricket and cricketers like most Indians are. Tiger (As Mansoor Ali Khan, is fondly called) and I met in Calcutta at a party, for the first time, then in Delhi, and one thing led to another. I was shooting in Paris for “An Evening in Paris.” He flew there to meet me and in those days, the dating culture wasn’t like today. My film unit was a bit upset to see him, they were like, ‘Why has a cricketer come to our shooting?’, ‘He will steal our heroine from us,’ etc. It was Bastille Day, and while walking the streets of Paris, he proposed. That’s when we decided that we would get married.

I never planned on anything, and never thought in the way that I was marrying in a different culture. Being a Muslim is just one of the many facets of identity I own.

Juggle between the multiple roles of an actor, a wife, a mother:

I feel it’s important to have your partner’s support. Tiger had always supported me, shared the daily chores, and most importantly, never expected me to manage the home and children alone. Of course, one has to prioritise. It’s a 24-hour juggle and has to be managed every single day.

On struggles of women towards their empowerment:

Breadwinning and Caregiving are two aspects of every family. Earlier, the former was considered a man’s job and the latter – a woman’s job. Sadly, no one puts a financial value to the work that women do, and so it doesn’t get recognised. Men and children in the family are taken care of at the expense of the women’s life.

Now, things are gradually changing. Women are standing up for themselves and managing everything. When every step is a struggle, we, the women have been very patient and have advanced gracefully.

However, there’s a long way to go. Also, I believe a working woman manages her time better and is great at multi-tasking.

On changing definition of Love and Romance:

I feel the definition of Romance has changed drastically. In our times, we use to learn with every experience. Nowadays, due to the easy access to technology, information comes first and then comes the experience. I have observed that now, the feeling level and the emotions are shrinking. What worries me a little is that it has been replaced by the flamboyance, more of show-shaa.

Bollywood on Social Issues:

Cinema has a mass reach and visibility. So, definitely, when actors take up social issues, it reaches to a greater audience and is more impactful. I believe, every celebrity has taken up an initiative or social cause and is working towards it. All actors and actresses like Aamir, Priyanka, Amitabh ji, Farhan Akhtar, etc. are engaged in one cause or another. And, some celebs do it silently, like Salman Khan’s Being Human is doing so much for the society.

We have Pataudi Trust, which is providing complete support and financial help to the acid survivors.

Neeta and Preeti also had Dil Ki Baat, a rapid fire round with the Padma Bhushan Sharmila Tagore.

Biggest Bollywood Crush?

*giggles* The long eyelashes and the forever charming – Shashi Kapoor

Favorite Film

I loved every film I did. Safar and Mausam were exceptional.

Most embarrassing incident

Ask my children, and they will give you a long list. *laughs* Recently, during Saif and Kareena’s marriage, I sent a card to someone addressing Mrs. and Mr., when actually his wife had passed. I feel it’s the number one horrible thing I have done till date. Though I apologised, I feel really guilty.

On 1 to 10, how were you as a wife?

I would say I had been a competent wife.

On 1 to 10, how are you as a mother-in-law?

I can’t rate myself. But, I would say. I am definitely a very good mother-in-law. Kareena is like a daughter to me.

Later, Preeti Saboo opened the conversation for the audience.

Q. Why do you think there’s a huge wage gap in the film industry?

It’s not just in movies, but everywhere. We live in a patriarchal society, where whatever women earn is considered extra income. In films too, people believe that it’s the male actors who bring in the audiences. Of course, a continuous struggle is going on to change the mindset, and it is changing. Women-centric films like Neerja, Queen, and actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana, Deepika are proving that actresses are no more just decorative items.

Q. Who’s a better actor, Kareena or Saif?

I love them both. Kareena has performed really well in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She is very punctual and professional. What I love about Saif is his spontaneity. I loved his work in Omkara, Love Ajkal, Parineeta. Recently, I feel he hasn’t been choosing the right roles.

JWB: Ageism is much prevalent in the film industry. Where men work as leads even at the age of 50, women have a limited shelf-life. Madonna recently made an anti-ageist statement by adorning a bold costume at Met Gala. What are your thoughts on it?

It’s great to see that women all around the world are breaking the stereotypes, and the efforts of celebs will indeed pave the way towards women empowerment as they have a mass reach and impact.

I agree that Ageism does exist in the industry. But, I feel the society plays a significant role in typecasting of women. First, society has to be accepting. However, now the shelf-life has improved, and the “standard” age has also increased.

JWB: As you mentioned, you had your family’s and husband’s support. But most girls and women do not have a choice. Standing for their choices would mean standing against their closest ones. What will you advise their parents?

Parents need to understand that every person has their individual goals and aspirations. They must support their children, be it a boy or a girl. And, they should let go of the conventional ideologies and stereotypes. I would tell all parents to invest in the education of their daughters and help them realise their potential.

And, according to me, daughters take care of their parents better than their sons.

As I saw her exiting, my mind buzzed off,

“Akele akele kaha jaa rahe ho, hume saath le lo jaha jaa rahe ho..”



Sanchit Sethi

Photographer

