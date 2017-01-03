She Couldn’t Conceive So His Family Decided To Get Him Remarried. His Response Was Brilliant

Love lives in the simplest of things. It is the feeling that reminds us that it’s okay, that we’re imperfect. There is someone in our lives who is in love with these imperfections.

Some stories give us lessons for life, and the story of Saleha Begum and her husband is just that:

“I was thirteen when we got married. I had never seen him before our marriage. When we first met, we were sitting like strangers, who had no idea what actually we could talk about. We hadn’t spoken a word even on our wedding day. I had never thought the man sitting beside me would slowly become the most important reason behind my life. There were days when my in-laws pushed him, asking him to remarry as I could not conceive after five years of our marriage. One day out of frustration, I packed all my belongings and wanted to silently go away from his life. That day, he cried to me, begged me not to leave him. That was the first day of my life when I first realized how lucky I am. It’s been sixty years that we have been with each other. We have always been just by ourselves. There are days when he cannot manage to bring anything from the bazaar, poverty has always been a part of our life. Both of us often fall sick. We are seeing each other grow old and slowly moving towards death. But we never felt alone, never felt our life is incomplete and in need of a child. During the rainy season, he goes for fishing, and I wait for him to come back. Sometimes, he tells me how much he is afraid of leaving me alone while he has to go for fishing at night. Even today, we have no food in our home. And I have no idea when he can bring something for us. But right now, we are enjoying this winter sun, talking with each other about our old days. We know well, very soon one or both of us will die, and there will be no one to cry for us.”

The story was first shared on The Logical Indian

Photo source: TLI