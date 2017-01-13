Shraddha Kapoor Solves 10 ‘Short Girl Fashion’ Problems With These Outfits

You’re short? Baby, don’t let those long legs terrify you in any way.

Look at Bollywood’s not-so-tall artists who ALWAYS kill it on the red carpet. To name a few – Rani Mukherjee, Konkona Sen, Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Genelia D’souza, etc.

Today, let’s take a few tips from Shraddha Kapoor’s chic wardrobe teaching a thing or two to those who’re short in height, or with a leaner appearance.

Say No To Round-toe Heels

Layer But Don’t Wear Anything Oversize

Today promoting wearing an #EnglishFactory dress & @zara shoes @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @amitthakur26 #OkJaanu #13thJanuary 🤸🏻‍♀️🌈❤ A photo posted by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:45am PST

Pick Shift Dresses Which Are Just Above The Hemline

Yesterday wearing @dsquared2 @dune_london ✨ @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @amitthakur26 #OkJaanu #13thJanuary ❤ A photo posted by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

Say YES! To Skater Skirt

Carry Small Accessories

#Throwback #CapeTown #HalfGirlfriend #LastNight Wearing one of my current favourites, my @beinghumanclothing jacket ❤️ Thank you @beingsalmankhan for it! A photo posted by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Aug 29, 2016 at 6:36pm PDT

Wear High Slits

Today in Delhi! Wearing @prabalgurung Styled by @tanghavri Make up and hair @shraddha.naik @amitthakur26 #BaaghiOn29thApril ❤️ A photo posted by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Apr 26, 2016 at 1:20am PDT

Wear Horizontal Stripes ONLY In A Fitted Dress

At That, Don’t EVER Forget The Vertical Stripes

About last night! Styled by @tanghavri Hair by @amitthakur26 Make up by @shraddha.naik ✨💖❤️ #Baaghi #29thApril A photo posted by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Apr 13, 2016 at 8:48pm PDT

No Wide-legged Pants, For God’s Sake

And Finally, Welcome The Winter With Ankle Boots

2 days to go! @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @amitthakur26 #OkJaanu #13thJanuary ❤ A photo posted by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:31pm PST