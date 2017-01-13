Friday, January 13 2017, 12:44:41
Lavanya Bahuguna

Blogger-in-Chief

Shraddha Kapoor Solves 10 ‘Short Girl Fashion’ Problems With These Outfits

  •  January 13, 2017

 

You’re short? Baby, don’t let those long legs terrify you in any way.

Look at Bollywood’s not-so-tall artists who ALWAYS kill it on the red carpet. To name a few – Rani Mukherjee, Konkona Sen, Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Genelia D’souza, etc.

Today, let’s take a few tips from Shraddha Kapoor’s chic wardrobe teaching a thing or two to those who’re short in height, or with a leaner appearance.

Say No To Round-toe Heels

 

Yesterday wearing @shehlaa_official & @stevemadden & @accessorize @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @amitthakur26 #OkJaanu #13thJanuary ❤

A photo posted by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

Layer But Don’t Wear Anything Oversize

 

 

Pick Shift Dresses Which Are Just Above The Hemline

 

Yesterday wearing @dsquared2 @dune_london ✨ @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @amitthakur26 #OkJaanu #13thJanuary ❤

A photo posted by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

Say YES! To Skater Skirt

 

 

Carry Small Accessories

 

 

Wear High Slits

 

 

Wear Horizontal Stripes ONLY In A Fitted Dress

 

 

At That, Don’t EVER Forget The Vertical Stripes

 

 

No Wide-legged Pants, For God’s Sake

 

 

And Finally, Welcome The Winter With Ankle Boots

 

2 days to go! @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @amitthakur26 #OkJaanu #13thJanuary ❤

A photo posted by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

Delhi promotions! 2 days to go! @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @amitthakur26 #OkJaanu #13thJanuary ❤

A photo posted by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

