Friday, January 13 2017, 12:44:41
Shraddha Kapoor Solves 10 ‘Short Girl Fashion’ Problems With These Outfits
- JWB Post
- January 13, 2017
You’re short? Baby, don’t let those long legs terrify you in any way.
Look at Bollywood’s not-so-tall artists who ALWAYS kill it on the red carpet. To name a few – Rani Mukherjee, Konkona Sen, Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Genelia D’souza, etc.
Today, let’s take a few tips from Shraddha Kapoor’s chic wardrobe teaching a thing or two to those who’re short in height, or with a leaner appearance.
Say No To Round-toe Heels
Layer But Don’t Wear Anything Oversize
Pick Shift Dresses Which Are Just Above The Hemline
Say YES! To Skater Skirt
Carry Small Accessories
Wear High Slits
Wear Horizontal Stripes ONLY In A Fitted Dress
At That, Don’t EVER Forget The Vertical Stripes
No Wide-legged Pants, For God’s Sake
And Finally, Welcome The Winter With Ankle Boots
