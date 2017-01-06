Singer-Actor Monica Dogra Reveals How A Fan’s Letter Became An Everlasting Memory

I’d first heard of Monica Dogra when I was still in school, and just beginning to explore rock n’ roll and metal music. I wasn’t too fond of electronic music. However, Shaa’ir and Func were a fresh change.

The Indie scene mostly comprised of men when she came in. And yet, she conquered Bollywood with Playback singing and acting, both.

How did you do that, Monica?

M: For some reason, I get asked this question quite a lot. I’m multidisciplinary- I enjoy doing many things and am pragmatic and fluid. They’re all food for my soul for cravings I experience at different junctures of my life.

I know for a fact that the vocal practice noises are funny as hell. Be it the lip rolls, the “gug gugs” or something else.

Is there a noise that cracks you up/ your neighbors?

M: If you blow through your lips with air and sing a scale… it looks funny and sounds funny, but it activates all your facial muscles and resonating chambers!

Note that, singers.

If you’re referring back to 3 Idiot’s Induction Motor, you got it right, good sir.

How has the face of western music in India changed after “The Stage,” according to you? How long before India begins to accept the artists with open arms?



M: So many people are paying attention to us now and seeing how much talent is truly out there! The show has just done wonders! I’m so grateful and excited. I can’t go anywhere without meeting the fans of the show. I feel India has already accepted the artists with open arms.

One vocal technique that you’d recommend every aspiring singer to take up religiously?

M: You can’t really say – because the voice is a muscle and each muscle behaves differently according to the body it’s in. I would say drink more water! Practice all the time! And don’t smoke!

Lots of water, eh? Time to set that water alarm!

Who is one artist that you listen to on loop?

M: Radiohead and Ani Difranco

Who is that one musician you want to collaborate with?

M: I’d love to work with Kendrick Lamar

A fan moment you’ll never forget.

M: I’ve been asked to sign people’s chests at gigs, been gifted painted portraits of myself, custom jewelry, but one memory I’ll never forget is a fan once wrote me a long letter on a plane so as not to disturb me – and we chatted about Gabriel Garcia Marquez afterward! It was very sweet.

May I, please just tilt my head like I’m looking at a little pup and go ‘awwwww’?

If your life were a song, it would be…?

M: Joyful Girl – Ani Difranco

“I do it for the joy it brings because I’m a joyful girl.”

That’s just perfect, Monica. We’re going to try and sprint past you in the path of joy.