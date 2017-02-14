Single On Valentines? Here’s Why You Should Be Happy About It

“All the singlets, all the singlets”

*Now put your hands up*

Because I have something for you!

So when the world is celebrating LOWE, I am here to pacify the love streak of the single people!

No matter how sad and lonely your friends think you are especially today just because you are not a part of this stereotype ‘Love setup’, tell them about this research.

According to an infographic from Happify, a wellbeing site, and app, single people have the advantage of having a better emotional state as compared to committed ones.

Not just this, researchers at Happify have also found that singles are more likely to stay connected with their parents, friends, and neighbors. And by staying in touch, they are more likely to provide help and receive the same from their loved ones.

So don’t be sad if you do not have a date tonight because the research also says that single people are more likely to have close friends — the survey showed that 15% of married men reported having no close friends, while only 11% of single men said the same.

Though the research does not apply to everyone, the survey states an imperative point that being single isn’t always as wretched as people perceive it to be. I am a preacher and believer of self-love more than seeking it from another being. So yes, don’t feel depressed because being single has its own benefits!