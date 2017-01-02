Son’s Struggle With Congenital Defects Led This Couple To Start A Healthcare NGO For The Underprivileged

It was their personal experience that led this Delhi-based couple to start an NGO that would provide for healthcare facilities to the impoverished people, especially the kids.

Rahul and Tulika Verma gave birth to their first child, a son in 20006. Unfortunately, since he was born with multiple congenital defects which require a lifelong medical treatment.

After they had shifted their son Arjunuday from a private hospital to AIIMS Delhi, they were moved to see the meager conditions of the people who couldn’t even afford a nutritious meal.

Started out as helping the poor families with all that they could manage, Rahul and Tulika decided to start an NGO in order to provide quality healthcare for the underprivileged, especially the children.

The NGO named after their son, Uday foundation, has grown multifold in 10 years of its expansion and conducts various health & medical camps, and disaster relief programs all around the year.

“With two doctors associated and an army of volunteers, we conduct health camps for the underprivileged, organize the emergency response and disaster relief programs and also cater to the requirements of the needy,” Rahul said in an interview with The Better India.

“The foundation doesn’t rely too much on donations from big corporates but rather raises money through the generosity of individuals across the city. We also have our own ambulance service. And three times in the week, we ferry the kids from the OPD small distances for fun,” told Rahul.

Their son Arjunuday has undergone 9 surgeries till now and attends regular school. “We must sensitize our society better. Everyone, including schools and teachers, need to be shown how they should behave and act with children with special needs and disabilities. It’s something that is sorely lacking right now,” said Rahul.

JWB salutes the spirit of Arjunuday and wishes him a speedy recovery and a healthy life ahead. We also laud the efforts of Rahul & Tulika who even in personal adversities chose to help people around and are contributing to the society in so many ways through Uday Foundation.

P.S. If you want to know more about their work or if you want to make a donation, you can contact the couple through their email, info@udayfoundationindia.org.