STEM Initiative Taken By These Sisters Are Changing The Lives Of Underprivileged Indian Girls

Sisters Aditi Prasad and Deepti Rao Suchindran, COO and CIO of Robotix Learning Solutions, have taken the responsibility to educate underprivileged Indian girls.

Deepti Rao Suchindran is a neuroscientist, and her sister, Aditi Prasad works in public policy. The duo is mentoring girls about everything related to robotics since 2009.

In an interview with The Better India, Aditi talked about how Robotix is bridging the gender gap in STEM. Read the excerpts below:

I still remember the Sundays when both of us would read articles in Time Magazine with our father and discuss fundamental concepts, ideas, and issues around the world. In hindsight, I think this was what ignited our curiosity and inculcated in us a love of discovering new things.

Our goal was to empower children with 21st century skills, such as computational thinking and expression, creative and critical thinking, collaboration and STEM skills, which are important in today’s society. Developing these skills will help secure jobs in the heavily technology driven world, jobs that pay more than non-technology jobs. We also wanted to bridge the gender gap in STEM. So we started the Indian Girls Code initiative to boost the self- confidence of girls and assure them that they are capable of excelling in any field.

While interacting with girls, we realized that if girls can solve real-world problems that they face at home, in their community, in their country by developing technology that is valuable to the world and personally meaningful to them, this will empower them in many ways.

So, we started a programme to teach coding to underprivileged girls between the age of six and twelve at the Annai Ashram, an all-girls orphanage in Trichy. Today, as many as 40 girls of the orphanage are taught coding and robotics free of cost every week throughout the year.

Second, we have started after-school programmes and summer camps in schools, both private and public, in multiple cities. Third, we also run an annual robotics competition called the Indian Robotix League in which we have a girls’ team award.

While we are doing our bit to develop important scientific skills in children, other stakeholders need to do their part too. Engineering colleges, research centers, and corporate companies, all need to collaborate and encourage students to use cutting-edge technology for finding solutions to practical problems.

I know that there have been some great efforts at the broader level, like setting up tinkering labs and the ‘Make in India’ initiative, but we need to build a strong foundation first. Good quality education at the school level is the most basic requirement if we are to achieve this.

Also, it is essential that more and more young girls are encouraged to take risks, utilize opportunities and choose challenging paths. For this, more needs to be done to support them, especially in companies and universities where women are pursuing these careers.

The sisters are focusing on teaching the girls how to use coding to create simple animations that demonstrated the harmful effects of pollution as well as concepts such as waste segregation, recycling, etc. Also, how through coding, they can put together their stories. During the Chennai floods in December 2016, many children made their own animated stories about their experiences during the disaster, what they learned from it and what could be done for those who needed help in such situations. Isn’t this brilliant?