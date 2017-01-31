Story Of 8 Y.O. Sunny Pawar’s Hollywood Success Will Make You Believe In Your Dreams

“Miracles happen to those that believe in them.” ~~Bernard Berenson

Sunny Pawar believed in his dreams and knew their power. Out of the 2000 other children who auditioned for a Hollywood movie, it was Sunny Pawar who was chosen to play the part of an Indian kid who gets separated from his brother and is then adopted from the orphanage by an Australian couple.

Based on a non-fiction book, Lion has not only been acclaimed critically, but it has also won the hearts of the masses. Having received six nominations in the Oscars, Lion has made Sunny Pawar a mega star at the mere age of 8.

Who could’ve thought that a kid living in the Mumbai slums, the biggest slum in the world, would be walking the red carpet with the ace stars? Was it all luck?

Well, some may think it to be just a fluke at stardom, but, I think luck only shines for those who have eyes fixed on the stars.

Living in one room with his parents and two siblings, Sunny always dreamt of working in the films.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Sunny’s mother, Vasu revealed, “Sunny grew up watching Bollywood movies. He loved acting and always wanted to be on television.”



“This casting team had gone round lots of different schools in the city asking kids to audition so when they arrived at my son’s school he was so excited,” she added.

Sunny persuaded his father to take him to the auditions which were happening in Andheri, Mumbai.

After he was finalized for the role, his father left his job to accompany him, while his mother, Vasu stayed back in Mumbai to take care of his siblings.

But, has this “overnight” stardom changed his life?

Well, of course, his story has changed the course of his life, but his mother claims that Sunny is a down to earth boy and will always remain so.

“I wanted him to remain the same boy. Thankfully he’s still very grounded and does not feel like he’s a star. He shows no arrogance or attitude. I feel proud of that,” said Vasu.

“This is just the beginning of his career, but I will make sure this experience will leave no impact on his day to day life. He will get on with his normal life again soon. And he will go back to school. We have no plans to move out of this slum just because our son has become a star. We will continue to stay here and we will live a normal life just like before,” she said.

Sunny Pawar’s story is an inspiration for all of those people who lose conviction in their dreams because they think they are too big for them. Believe in your dreams and keep working towards it!