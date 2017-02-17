Supreme Court Asks Search Engines To Track All Sex Determination Ads

WARNING! The number of the girl child being born in our country is declining. How is it that after so much of awareness, so many attempts to creating a place where equality resides, we are still failing?

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had a special request to search engines such as Google, Yahoo and Microsoft. They were asked to make sure that no ads on the internet that are about pre-natal sex determination float around in the web world.

We fail to realize the seriousness of the situation of the sex-ratio, and that is one of the reasons why the awareness is failing to penetrate the areas that need it the most.

“We reiterate our directions dated September 19, 2016 and further add that respondents number 3 to 5 (Google India Pvt Ltd, Yahoo India and Microsoft Corporation (I) Pvt Ltd) shall appoint an in-house expert body which shall take steps if any words or keywords that is shown on the internet and which has the potential to go counter to section 22 of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 shall be deleted forthwith,” the bench said.

“The whole problem is that they (search engines) do not have respect for the law of the country,” The bench added.

“We have always been compliant and are supportive of removing paid content based on terms linked to gender selection tests. We have taken additional action to disable auto-complete predictions for relevant terms on our site and show a warning that tells users (that) pre-natal gender screening or testing is illegal in India,” Google India said.