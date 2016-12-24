Supreme Court Says, Do Not Doubt A Rape Victim’s Testimony

According to the new judgment passed by the supreme court, the testimony of a rape victim should not be looked upon with doubt and asked to be backed by any kind of additional evidence except in rarest of the rare cases.

With Justices AK Sikri and AM Sapre, this judgment was passed for Himachal Pradesh High Court that in turn had to set aside a fast-track court order convicting a man of rape on the basis of a complaint made three years after the incident had happened.

The order written by Justice Sikri read “Seeking corroboration to a statement before relying upon the same as a rule, in such cases, would literally amount to adding insult to injury. The deposition of the prosecutrix has, thus, to be taken as a whole. Needless to reiterate that the victim of rape is not an accomplice and her evidence can be acted upon without corroboration. She stands at a higher pedestal than an injured witness does.”

With rape survivors being looked down in doubt and disbelief, the court said, “Why should the evidence of the girl or woman who complains of rape or sexual molestation be viewed with the aid of spectacles fitted with lenses tinged with doubt, disbelief or suspicion.”

According to the Times of India, the Court, supporting the judgement said, “A decision to lodge FIR becomes more difficult and hard when accused happens to be a family member. In fact, incestuous abuse is still regarded as a taboo to be discussed in public. This reticence hurts the victims or other family members who struggle to report. After all, in such a situation, not only the honor of the family is at stake, it may antagonize other relations as well.”

Undoubtedly, this decision of the Supreme Court will make opening up about sexual abuse easy and less discomforting.

As the end result, the accused, who happened to be the uncle of the survivor was imprisoned for 12 years for repeatedly raping his 9-year-old niece.