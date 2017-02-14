Thanks To Facebook! This Woman Reconciled With Her Grandmother’s 150 Y.O. Dress

Social media is indeed a boon! I have seen people getting back to their loved ones even after half a century, seeking help after getting stuck in a foreign country and what not!

Can we thank our social media handles enough? Well, talking about Facebook, would you believe that a girl found her missing 150-year-old wedding dress through it?

Tess Newall posted on Facebook that her wedding gown, which was made in 1870 by her great-great-grandmother, Dora, was lost after her dry cleaners had to wind up their business.

“It could be winging its way anywhere,” she wrote in the post, sharing a picture of herself wearing the dress. “Please share this far and wide in case anyone stumbles across it! I realize there are far greater issues in the world but it means the world to us. More family memories need to be woven into its threads.”

Meanwhile wedding planners Bridebook came to Newall’s aid. They offered to buy a replacement wedding dress for any bride who may have bought the 150-year-old gown since the dry cleaners went into liquidation.

Newall’s post soon went viral with over 250,000 shares on Facebook and the new owners of the dry cleaners’ unit informed Newall that they have found the dress “in a crumpled heap on the floor.”

“My Mum & Dad have just been let in to the shop and to their amazement and joy it is our dress! (not cleaned but still with our ticket),” Newall wrote on Facebook after getting the news of her dress.

“My family can’t thank you all enough for creating this frenzy which allowed us into the shop before it was cleared, and are over the moon to be *almost* reunited with Dora’s dress,” Newall added gratefully.