Thanks To Him, Rooparam’s Six Daughters Are Now The Pride Of Jaisalmer

Once a farm laborer, Engineer Rooparam Dhandev’s story is hell inspiring and motivational.

Born in Dalit Family in a small village near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, Rooparam’s father was a farm laborer, and their family struggled to barely survive with minimum resources.

However, Rooparam was the most intelligent student in his school which led him to Jaisalmer for higher studies. As common in the villages of Rajasthan, he was married when he was in Class 9th, but, it didn’t deter his will to study further. With his determination and support of the teachers, he not only applied for engineering but was in the merit list.

He traveled during holidays to work as a farm laborer with his father so as to afford the fees of the degree.

As years passed by, Rooparam and his wife were blessed with five daughters. However, for the villagers, it was a curse, and they advised him time and again to try again for a son. This mindset irked Rooparam Dhandev, and he decided that he would make his daughters accomplished in life to set an example in the society.

Now, Rooparam’s eldest daughter, Anjana is the first Dalit girl in Jaisalmer to have completed post-graduation and is now the Mayor of Jaisalmer.

Dhandev’s second daughter, Gomati, is the first woman dentist of the district and his third daughter, Rajeshwari is the first girl pediatrician in Jaisalmer.

Prem Dhandev, Rooparam’s fourth daughter is the first female RPS officer from Jaisalmer and has a double degree in Engineering and MBA.

Taking inspiration from her elder sisters, Roopram’s fifth daughter Dhwana also became a dentist.

Priya, his youngest daughter completed B.tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT, Jodhpur and is presently pursuing Masters degree in California.

Rooparam also has a son, Harish, who’s the youngest of all his children. He left his high-yield job to become an entrepreneur. He took up Aloe vera farming and his business now has a turnover of crores.

“I wanted to set an example in my village that daughters are not a curse but our pride if we treat them like our sons and so I was very particular about their education right from the beginning,” said Rooparam in an interview to The Better India.

I hope that all the Indian fathers and mothers learn from Rooparam and his family that daughters are not a burden but a blessing. If nurtured with equal care, love, opportunities, and freedom as the sons, they’ll surely prove their worth and make their parents proud.

