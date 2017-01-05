Thanks to This Billionaire, Nigerian Girls Will Receive Education Of Their Dreams

For many years now, many famous personalities have been working for the betterment of the African backwoods. One more big name was added to this list last year.



When the news of freedom of girls abducted two years, reached billionaire Robert Smith, he was shaken. To quote him, “I was driving two of my own children to school, and it just hit [me] as a parent.” Robert is father of two beautiful kids and is one of the richest black American in business world.

Robert decided to offer education courtesy to 24 Nigerian girls who were recently released from the captivity of Boko Haram.

In case, you don’t know about Boko Haram, it is an Islamic extremist group based in northeastern Nigeria, also active in Chad and northern Cameroon. The group is responsible for displacing 2.3 million people from their home and killing around 20,000.

These girls, 276 in total were abducted about two years ago. They were forced to join the army or become slaves. They were tortured, raped and forced into marriages. The Nigerian government negotiated the freedom of the 21 girls in October. Since then, Smith has been working towards these abducted girls.

On the recent Black Lives Matter movement, Smith reflected “these girls matter too.” He added, “Their lives matter not just because of the events that happened, but just because their lives matter.”

I think this decision of Smith will give out many Chinua Achebe and Chigozie Obiomas.