The Demonetization Fame Speaks Up! Her Name Is Sonam Gupta, And She’s Not A ‘Bewafa’.

Who knew that the ‘bewafayi’ of Sonam Gupta would go so high, that it would force her to write a book proving her ‘innocence’.

Well yeah, the mystery Sonam Gupta, who was a household name post the announcement of ‘demonetization’ has come out to reveal her identity, and also, to justify herself:

Sonam Gupta says “I am not Bewafa” now available in Amazon pic.twitter.com/srfzsdZA3d — A Global Citizen (@euasiatravelor) January 2, 2017

Well, that’s either a wonderful marketing strategy, or the true Sonam Gupta’s zeal to reveal why she’s not what the world thinks her to be.

Her book, “I’m not a betrayer” is available on Amazon for Rs. 49.

Here’s what the excerpt of the book reads:

My name is Sonam Gupta. You must have heard about me. Yes, I’m the one whose name you see on the currency notes. I’m the one who has flooded several Facebook timelines. And I’m also the one who is making to news headlines these days.

But, what people say about me is not true. I’m not a betrayer. If you are looking for a betrayer, it is this society, the mentality and the times we are in. I’m just another girl. A girl like anyone, who had desires, who was apple of their parents’ eye and who had a dream to win the world.

Like so many, I too chose to fulfill my parents’ desires. I chose a life they wanted me to live. I chose a smile on their lips, over my dreams. Does that make me a betrayer? I don’t expect an answer from you. But then, I don’t want you to judge me either. I want a little time of yours. Will you sit with me for a while? Will you trust me until you hear me? Will you listen to my story? If your answer to these questions is a yes, let me tell you my story.

Are you going to buy this one?