The Love Story Of This Acid Attack Survivor Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Beauty has very little to do with the way you look and more to do with your thoughts, behavior, and actions, I believe.

It’s the heart you connect to and not the physical appearance of a person. This thought was brought to life when I saw a recent Facebook post of an acid attack survivor on her wedding day.

Clad in her bridal dress and with her future husband on tow, the loosely-strung words that she spoke have gone viral on the social networking website with over three thousand likes.

“One-sided lover who tried an acid attack to burn my face. And then I found this man who said looks are temporary and there is nothing in a face.”



Apart from being extremely emotional, these words that were shared with the photo blog ‘Humans of India’ emphasized on one of the basic truths of life which we often ignore- Beauty is superficial but love is eternal.

This couple who recently got married is an inspiration to many who do not believe in true love!

The fact that India has the highest number of acid attacks against women in the world is a grim reminder that how jilted lovers and many men in our country see women as mere objects.

In such a scenario it is great to have such men who believe in love and nothing more than that.

After reading this Facebook post, it is clear that acid attacks are a despicable side of humanity which can only be conquered through spreading awareness about gender equality and open-mindedness.

We fervently hope that there comes a time when such inhuman activities such as acid attacks do not find a place in a civilized society and we live in a world that is equal for both men and women.

Oh, and we also wish the couple a long life full of happiness ahead.