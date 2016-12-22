These 12 Inspiring Men Swept Us Off Our Feet This Year

This year JWB bumped into many men who inspired us in one way or the other.

From entrepreneurs, authors, comedians, artists, chefs, social activists, writers, to people who overcame huge hurdles & created an extraordinary life, these men gave us major life goals and motivation.

Here’re the inspiring views of some men who stole our hearts in 2016:

Amish Tripathi, Author

The author of the bestselling, ‘Shiva Trilogy,’ and ‘Scion of Ikshvaku,’ Amish made us understood the importance of our rich Indian culture.

“The word, “Blasphemy” didn’t exist in ancient India, because people questioned the science, the elders, and even their Gods. The best source of wealth creation is innovation, and innovation can only come from the rebellious and those who question the culture. We are instinctively and naturally a rebellious society. But, no one now talks or remembers the innovations that India did long ago, in the field of Agriculture, Science, ship-building, navigation, etc.”

Apurva Asrani, Editor & Screenwriter

Best known for editing films like Satya (1998), Shahid (2013) and CityLights (2014), Apurva gave us the true meaning of feminism.

“My next film is about a woman who breaks all norms. She isn’t your quintessential perfect heroine; she has dark shades too. She is defiant & she is prone to screw up like any normal human being. I think a huge problem with our female protagonists is that they are etched in the image of Bharat Mata, Mother India, and/or Sita Mayya. This is a huge problem, because when men see women in real life, with all their flaws, they tend to become disappointed and then drop them from the pedestal they put them on. I want to see more films where women are real & flawed & broken. Just like men are.”

Ssumier S Pasricha, TV Actor &Comedian

Ssumier broke the internet and sent people into convulsions with his portrayal of Pammi Aunty, the average overdramatic Punjabi aunty. He revealed a big secret to us and highlighted the much-prevalent sexism plaguing our society.

“I’m revealing a huge secret to you. Men gossip more than women. My friends have started gossiping these days, and that is how I think of ideas. Maybe showing the men gossiping will not be accepted to be as funny as women gossiping, but in its entirety, men tend to gossip more.”

Zeeshan Ali, Fashion/Makeup Artist

A fashion/makeup artist from Bangalore, Zeeshan’s makeup conveys his message of gender-fluidity.

“My makeup delivers a message about being yourself and just letting loose. Just be yourself and don’t give a damn about what others say.”

Priyanshu Jora, TV Actor

‘Tu Mera Hero’ and ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania’ fame TV Actor, Priyanshu Jora won our hearts by celebrating his grandmother’s birthday with the most awesome surprise and gave us major family goals.

“It was a two-day celebration. On November 26th, I took Dadi Maa along with my family to our farmhouse and told them that I had planned a photo shoot for all of us. They were stunned when a chopper started circling around the area. The whole idea was to give Dadi Maa a ride in the helicopter and to show her the aerial view of our house, shop, and the farmhouse.”

Raheem Mir, Kathak Dancer

A dance enthusiast and a professional Kathak dancer, Raheem is kicking the ass of gender conformities like a boss thereby inspiring the world to be more inclusive and gender-fluid.

“We are all different people with different characteristics and everything about each one of us is so beautiful and unique. Also, we all have traits of both men and women in us, but we never acknowledge it as we have always been fed with these gender norms by the society. I feel that the most important reason to encourage body-fluidity is to let people be who they are so they can be comfortable. It’s just about comfort. People shouldn’t take life so seriously and should be free to choose whatever they want to be.”

Vedant Bahri, Chef

The 18-year-old Vedant is a young Chef and has also written a book ‘Cheat It All’ for junk food-loving youngsters who want to lose weight giving up the food that makes you want to binge. His nutritious, healthy and super tasty recipes inspired us to cook and eat food that is not only great in taste but also keeps us in shape. (Wow, that rhymed! I’m so cool!)

“Junk is tasty but unhealthy. Why not make them healthier and eat without guilt? My book is for anyone who enjoys good food.”

Ankit Arora, BPO Employee & Cycle-Expeditionist

The 27-year-old Ankit Arora is maybe a BPO employee by profession, but, he’s a Cycle Expeditionist by passion, or “obsession,” as he calls it. He’s promoting the idea of ‘Cycle-to-Recycle’ amongst the youth through his cycle expeditions.

“My main aim to take up this expedition was to encourage the common man to use non-fuel modes for transportation and to promote waste management and recycling.”

Rajendra Singh, Water Conservationist

Rajendra Singh is a well-known water conservationist from Jaipur Also known as the “Waterman of India.” He won the Stockholm Water Prize, an award known as “the Nobel Prize for water,” in 2015. His contribution to the society is revolutionary and highly motivating.

“The idea of possessing anything and everything is making us greedy. Even those who used to protect nature are being allured towards exploiting it. Farmers and villagers from small towns shift to bigger cities in the hope of being provided with water. This is because they have no water to cook food or even live their daily lives normally. This is a horrible situation. We, humans, have taken so much from nature that if we still keep making from it, exploiting it and polluting it then soon living will be a challenge for all beings.”

Jason Arland, Celebrity Stylist

The 21-year-old Jason Arland styles celebrities, but his journey from being skinny-shamed to becoming a self-confident person, his journey is pathbreaking and inspirational.

“Since I am a staunch believer of making the person I am styling as comfortable as possible, these days I like to go for sheer clothes, where you can flaunt your skin, which is not revealing but sensuous. I really enjoy showing, skin being bold and breaking the norms.”

Gopal Saini, Olympic Athlete

Hailing from our very own Pink City, the now 62-year-old Mr. Gopal Saini is a former middle-distance runner who has brought much much glory to the nation with his scintillating medals, national and international participation, and his till-date unbeaten record of 8 minutes and 37 seconds in 3000m Steeplechase.

“I have developed three quintessential habits: Punctuality, fearlessness, and hard work. हम ने मेहनत कर के इतना तपा दिया है अपने शरीर को, कि अब किसी चुनौती से डर नही लगताl”

Bhupendra Sharma, Marketing Executive & Sports Enthusiast

Coming from a village, moving to the city was a big deal for him. His only dream had been to be a rich and a successful man. After an unfortunate road accident, Bhupendra lost his right leg, but what he didn’t lose was his will to live and strive for success.

Working as a Marketing Executive for JK Cement, he is an active swimmer and also a mountaineer.

“I still want to be a rich man, maybe a disabled fashion model.”

