These Comics By A French Illustrator Will Resonate With Your Anxious Soul Perfectly!

Has it ever happened to you that you can’t put your thoughts into words but draw them in ink?

Well, it does work for me! Call it anxiety or sheer happiness; there are times when I just want to doodle my heart out which is quite therapeutic also!

I was glad to see the illustrations of this French visual addict, art worker, and designer as they were so simple and relatable.

Designer Sow Ay struggling with generalized anxiety, panic attacks, and depression, started drawing his thoughts.

Since it was difficult for him to explain what’s inside his head in words, he chose drawings as a medium to vent out his feelings.

Couldn’t have been truer!

Anxiety drawings

When virtual life becomes more real!

Anxiety drawings

Isn’t music our peacekeeper?

Anxiety drawings

Oh Gawd! Every single time.

Anxiety drawings

Finding happiness in small things!

Anxiety drawings

A mask we all wear!

Anxiety drawings

Aren’t they so relatable?

Check out more of Sow’s work here.

