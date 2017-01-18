Thursday, January 19 2017, 12:31:52
logo
  • JLF
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Komal Panwar

Blogger & Singer

These Egyptian Ballerinas Are Conquering Streets Against Sexual Harassment

  • JWB Post
  •  January 18, 2017

 

Dance, the free, liberating, and one of the purest forms of art. How beautiful it is to be able to express one’s freedom through it?!

Photographer Mohamed Taher has created a series called “Ballerinas of Cairo”, where you can see many dancers pirouetting, leaping and posing!

“There’s a huge problem for women in [Egypt’s] streets,” Taher recently told Upworthy. “There’s a lot of sexual harassment … so now this was a layer of the project.”

“We got a lot of comments from girls saying they want to do this, and they were very enthused about it,” Taher said. “They want to dance on the street. They want to feel free. They want to have this feeling of being on the streets again, just walking the street.”

See the pictures below:

img_1 img_2 img_3 img_4 img_5 img_6 img_7 img_8

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X