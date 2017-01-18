These Egyptian Ballerinas Are Conquering Streets Against Sexual Harassment

Dance, the free, liberating, and one of the purest forms of art. How beautiful it is to be able to express one’s freedom through it?!

Photographer Mohamed Taher has created a series called “Ballerinas of Cairo”, where you can see many dancers pirouetting, leaping and posing!

“There’s a huge problem for women in [Egypt’s] streets,” Taher recently told Upworthy. “There’s a lot of sexual harassment … so now this was a layer of the project.”

“We got a lot of comments from girls saying they want to do this, and they were very enthused about it,” Taher said. “They want to dance on the street. They want to feel free. They want to have this feeling of being on the streets again, just walking the street.”

See the pictures below: