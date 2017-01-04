These Haryana Sisters Are Making Their State Proud By Joining The Indian Army

When most of us are still in awe of the inspiring Phogat sisters, there we have another set of sisters to motivate us for life.

Though not much was expected out of the state with the lowest sex ratio, Haryana has come out as a rather pleasant surprise after reading about the Deshwal sisters.

Residents of Kherka Gujjar village in Jhajjar, Haryana, Preeti and Deepti Deshwal, and their cousin Mamta have made the state proud by joining the Indian Army Medical Corps as lieutenants!

What is highly triggering is that there has been no one in their family to have joined the Army till now. These girls have successfully made their dream of becoming army officers come true with the constant support of their parents.

In 2012, Deepti, Preeti and Mamta were selected in the Armed Forces Medical College but in different campuses. Preeti was trained in Kolkata, Deepti in Mumbai, and Mamta went to Pune.

The trio has graduated this year and has been commissioned to different military hospitals across the country. Mamta will be stationed at Military hospital, Ranikhet, and Deepti will be stationed in Agra. Preeti will work for Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Ooty.

You go, girls!