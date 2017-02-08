Thursday, February 09 2017, 01:36:03
These Instructional Cupcake-In-The-Making GIFs Are Therapeutic & Drool Worthy

  February 8, 2017

 

They say you realize the value of something once it’s far, faaaaaaar away from you. And yet, I believe that there’s one thing, the value of which is always clearly defined for us.

Food. Food not just keeps you full and happy, it is the therapy you need in life.

Now, the GIFs below are not only doing the role of giving you a visual therapy, but also giving you some cake decor tips. Watch wisely. *wink*

19 Hypnotic GIFs Of Cupcakes Being Frosted To Soothe Your Soul

You can find some more GIFs here.

