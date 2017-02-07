These Kashmir Girls Are All Game To Play Snow Rugby At The National Championship

Doesn’t Kashmir bring the idea of beautiful picturesque landscapes and snow clad mountains in your head?

I’m sure it does!

When I visited Kashmir two years back, I can’t dare to forget how sad I was leaving that place after a weeklong vacation. Exceptionally beautiful gardens, exquisitely designed houseboats, and the awesome weather made me believe why it is called the Heaven on Earth!

And I couldn’t have been happier to experience my first snowfall in a place so heavenly beautiful!

Oh, talking about snow, don’t all of us turn half our age when we get to play in the snow?

Well, my parents and I did! But wait. Did you ever think about Snow Rugby? Since Kashmir receives heavy snowfall in the winter not many traditional sports can be played during this time of the year, and this makes people explore snow games.

Snow Rugby is one of the most preferred one amongst women in Kashmir. They have sportingly taken up the challenge of enjoying in temperatures even below zero degrees by playing games. And like most outdoor sports, Rugby too keeps them warm.

Irtiqa Ayub, 20 who is a student at the state capital’s government women’s college said, “I picked up this game purely for its speed, energy level, and blood rush. When the ball is in your hands and you race to the goal, it’s an extraordinary feeling”.

Let me tell you it’s not just for fun that these girls play. Ayub and her team who have been rigorously practicing are all set to participate in the national event to be held at Gulmarg on 18-19 February. Over 16 teams from across the nation have registered to take part in this event.

However, Ayub’s journey was not all smooth and happy.

She has had her share of difficulties while taking up the sport. Her father who was initially skeptical of Ayub’s involvement in the sport, later allowed after seeing her name and picture in the local newspapers. Ayub has been doing great and has been part of 5 national tournaments. She said, “This time I’m practicing to lift the trophy.”

Another participant and class 7 student, Zunairah Ameber, expressed how snow rugby made her quit her regular game of Kabaddi. “I was good at sports. Winter vacations offered little opportunity to take up anything. I quit Kabaddi to take up snow rugby,” said the rising talent.

Irfan Aziz Botta, chief coach of the J&K rugby team, said, “Over 4000 girls are enrolled for this sport with the state sports council; we have four female coaches too”. Mr. Botta was the first person to introduce rugby in the disturbed region of J&K.

No matter how much turmoil Jammu and Kashmir face on almost daily basis, J7K rugby team officials hope to see the girls excelling in the sport and representing the country at World events.