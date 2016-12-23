These Paper Boat Illustrations Will take You Back To School

Why do we grow up?

Like why! Honestly, if I could reverse travel in time, I would really want to relive my school days and pause time there and then for life. ‘Those were the days of my life’and everything that we went through from wearing our first uniform to bizarre punishments still makes up to my most cherished memories.

So, recently Paper Boat who very often blew our minds and bring a wide smile on our face with their beautiful advertisements and illustrations projected this ‘school nostalgia’ perfectly with their new campaign.

Click here for more illustrations from Paper Boat.