These Pictures From Girl Eat World’s Travel Blog Will Make You Drool!
- IWB Post
- April 30, 2016
Have you heard of the travel blog Girl Eat World? Melissa Hie is the “girl” from the blog. She regularly posts delicious treats that she eats while travelling the world.
Ah! Isn’t that just the perfect dream? Eating and travelling? She started in 2009 when she moved to Singapore. It was since then that she’d started travelling.
“The [2013] Europe trip was my first ever solo trip” Hie explained in an interview with Bored Panda. “During the trip, I had the chance to taste many delicious food from the countries I visited, which is Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Netherlands and Belgium. However I had no one to share it with so I ended up taking pictures of the food with the amazing European backdrop at wherever place I was having it. And that’s how Girl Eat World started.”
Have a look at some of the pictures below:
Hanami Dango, Japan
Doubutsu Donut, Japan
Fish-Shaped Taiyaki, Japan
Hello Kitty Donut, Japan
Koulouri, Greece
Blue Coconut Ice Cream, Malta
Strawberry Daiquiri, Greece
Strawberries Dipped In Chocolate, Belgium
Puff, Myanmar
32cm Ice Cream Cone, Korea
Ladurée Macaron, Switzerland
Pistachio Gelato, Italy
Ice Cream, Japan
Rose Gelato, Paris
