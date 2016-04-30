Saturday, January 28 2017, 01:20:57
These Pictures From Girl Eat World’s Travel Blog Will Make You Drool!

  April 30, 2016

 

Have you heard of the travel blog Girl Eat World? Melissa Hie is the “girl” from the blog. She regularly posts delicious treats that she eats while travelling the world. 

Ah! Isn’t that just the perfect dream? Eating and travelling? She started in 2009 when she moved to Singapore. It was since then that she’d started travelling.

“The [2013] Europe trip was my first ever solo trip” Hie explained in an interview with Bored Panda. “During the trip, I had the chance to taste many delicious food from the countries I visited, which is Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Netherlands and Belgium. However I had no one to share it with so I ended up taking pictures of the food with the amazing European backdrop at wherever place I was having it. And that’s how Girl Eat World started.”

Have a look at some of the pictures below:

Hanami Dango, JapanGirl Eat World

Doubutsu Donut, Japan

Girl Eat World

 

Fish-Shaped Taiyaki, Japan Girl Eat World

 

 Hello Kitty Donut, Japan Girl Eat World

Koulouri, Greece Girl Eat World

Blue Coconut Ice Cream, Malta Girl Eat World

Strawberry Daiquiri, Greece Girl Eat World

Strawberries Dipped In Chocolate, Belgium Girl Eat World

Puff, Myanmar Girl Eat World

32cm Ice Cream Cone, Korea
Girl Eat World

Ladurée Macaron, Switzerland Girl Eat World

Pistachio Gelato, Italy Girl Eat World

Ice Cream, Japan Girl Eat World

Rose Gelato, Paris Girl Eat World

2 thoughts on “These Pictures From Girl Eat World’s Travel Blog Will Make You Drool!

