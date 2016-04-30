These Pictures From Girl Eat World’s Travel Blog Will Make You Drool!

Have you heard of the travel blog Girl Eat World? Melissa Hie is the “girl” from the blog. She regularly posts delicious treats that she eats while travelling the world.

Ah! Isn’t that just the perfect dream? Eating and travelling? She started in 2009 when she moved to Singapore. It was since then that she’d started travelling.

“The [2013] Europe trip was my first ever solo trip” Hie explained in an interview with Bored Panda. “During the trip, I had the chance to taste many delicious food from the countries I visited, which is Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Netherlands and Belgium. However I had no one to share it with so I ended up taking pictures of the food with the amazing European backdrop at wherever place I was having it. And that’s how Girl Eat World started.”

Have a look at some of the pictures below: