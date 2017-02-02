These Single Dads Show The World That They Are Enough

Let him choose the clothes, the extra chocolate in his milk, scream along, colour the letter P in his favourite colour (good luck knowing which one that is), take out the drum set while he eats, no sugar, tuck him in early, sing him his favourite lullabies, keep the door ajar and stay close.

There. You are sorted Dad. Definitely. Maybe. Umm. Or maybe not.



The rules are never simple. Neither is a child. And if you are a single parent, maybe it’s best you throw the rule book out!

To raise a child requires love, time, effort, courage and a heart that says anything-for-you-my-love.

Well, if my suggestions weren’t good enough, perhaps these dads will help.

#1. Like this one here, who dressed up as the lovely Ursula with his adorable Ariel.

#2. Or this one who turns up at a beauty school to be able to do his daughter’s hair for school.

#3. Meet this dad, who is letting his everyday life with his daughter fuel his pen to create heartwarming illustrations.

#4 And Jarred, who is off to complete a bucket list with his baby after his wife’s death.

