These Two Cops Rescuing A Stranded Girl Will Reinstate Your Belief In Delhi

Just about a fortnight ago, a Bengaluru police officer’s chivalrous and dutiful act of ensuring the safety of a woman waiting for her husband at a deserted street went viral and garnered much attention. (Read about it here)

In another exemplary incident, Delhi police came to the rescue of a girl whose car broke down on her way back home.

Priyanka Kamboj found herself in trouble when her car broke down due to a flat tire. And, the time then was 1:30 am.

Now, you can imagine how scared she must have been to be stuck alone in the middle of the night and that too in Delhi, which is infamous for the growing rape and molestation cases.

Priyanka tried to locate nearest car service stations, but all in vain.

It was then that Delhi’s ASI Om Prakash and ASI Daya Kishan who had been patrolling the area in a PCR Van spotted her, and rushed to help her.

The police officers not only helped Priyanka fix the tire of her car, they also ensured that she reached home safely.

Priyanka shared her picture with the two cops and described the entire event on Facebook to express her gratitude towards them.

She also wrote in the post that it reinstated her belief in humanity, “Rebuilding faith in humanity!”

Read Priyanka Kamboj’s entire post here:

Indian Women Blog lauds the spirit of the Delhi Police officers and salutes their dedication towards their duty. We sincerely believe that efforts like these will help people, especially women, to feel safe in public spaces.