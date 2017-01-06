This 16 Y.O. Makes India Proud By Hopping On Board With FLOTUS

If you aren’t proud enough to be Indian, this news will surely make you swell.

The US First Lady Michelle Obama selected 16-year-old Indian-American Swetha Prabakaran to serve in the inaugural Student Advisory Board of an education campaign.

Swetha is a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia. She is the founder and CEO of Everybody Code Now!, a non-profit body working to empower the next generation of youth to become engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs.

Her parents migrated to the States from Tamil Nadu in 1998. After recognizing her work towards student education, she was chosen for ‘Better Make Room’ Campaign’s Student Advisory Board.

Board members will be attending School Counselor Of The Year ceremony at the White House today. Swetha is the only Indian to make it to the board council. Founded by Michelle, the board will work to create a college-going, college-persisting and college-graduating culture at their schools while connecting fellow students for any information and resources they need.

Reflecting on her achievement, she said, “ I am deeply honored to be able to serve on this board. Creating a college-going and college-graduating culture among youth is something we have worked to encourage through Everybody Code Now!, and I am extremely excited to share this passion with even more students. I look forward to working with The First Lady’s Reach Higher Initiative and my fellow Better Make Room Student Advisory members to encourage more students to pursue higher education.”

As if this was not enough, she also happens to be a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has been honored as 2015 Champion of Change. She was also named in the International Literacy Association’s 2016 ’30 Under 30′.

Woah! With so much done in just 16 years, she has definitely made India proud. We wish you luck and progress. You go, girl!