The New Year is all about fuelling up, getting ready for a brand new beginning. But, who would’ve thought that a three-year-old girl would gift a new tradition to her parents.

Connecticut couple Kristin and Bill, were driving to Kristin’s parents’ place to welcome 2017.

Lately, their daughter had been utterly curious about what holidays meant and why they were celebrated.

The 3-year-old asked her parents if the New Year involved gifts as well.

“We told her we ‘toast to a new year’ and that she could have a special glass and special drink of apple cider for her toast.” The couple told Huffington Post.

The parents thought they’d let her drink apple cider to toast to the New Year. When the clock struck 12, the kid was confused & excited.

“She all of a sudden ran into the dining room where everyone was and very excitedly yelled, “ARE WE GOING TO MAKE TOAST NOW?!”

“But my husband and I laughed and said, ‘Toast! Like we said we toast on New Year’s??’ And she, yelled ‘YEA!!’ She was so excited about the toast, we couldn’t let her down.”

“As you can see from her smile, she very much enjoyed her toast-toast,” Kristin told HuffPost.