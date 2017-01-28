This 4 Y.O. Little Girl Doing Concerts With Her Father Will Give You #ParenthoodGoals!

“Is this the second verse? I’m doing the second verse.” said 4-year-old Claire, after her father Dave Crosby started singing Toy Story’s theme song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Claire is no regular little girl. She entertains people at the gas stations by serenading them. When her father Dave saw that, he thought that it would be a good idea to ‘collaborate’ with her.

The video got the duo a whopping 90M viewership on Facebook! Unbelievable, right? You can watch the video below:

“We noticed when she was 2 that she could sing on pitch pretty well,” Claire’s mother told People. “She memorizes lyrics quickly, but she also just makes up songs as she goes along with her day.”

The little one has an up and running YouTube channel with more than 150k subscribers. Watch some of her more videos below:

