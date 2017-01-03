Though India has got the cheapest medical facilities, there are some incidents that remind us of the urgent need for development in India.

One such example took place in Kalahandi, where a man carried his dead wife on his shoulders and walked for 10 miles to get medical assistance. Kalahandi is one of the most backward districts in Odisha, where people are living in miserable conditions. In this region, people are mostly deprived of education and are involved in superstitions. They merely receive any attention from the government and haven’t yet technologically developed.

Dr. Aquinas Edasserry left her fast-moving world behind just to establish a pace in the lives of people of Kalahandi. Here, she has formed Swasthya Swaraj, a community health program that is active in 75 villages. This program benefits more than 14,000 people and provides them with healthcare amenities.

Dr. Edassery has built a team of doctors and also a 24X7 patient center where treatment and necessary drugs are provided free of cost or a minimum price. In a place where infant mortality rate is very, high 70 to 80 percent of the deaths are caused because of malaria. Even all these adverse conditions can beat her determination. She is trying her level best to restore the faith of its residents in science and technology.

This initiative hasn’t just improved medical conditions in the region but has also provided employment to its resident. Way to go, Dr. Edassery.