This Actress Gives A Befitting Reply To Her Director For His Lewd Comment

In a time when we see a rage of women-centric films talking about their empowering rights, it was totally absurd and unbelievable to hear a Tamil director talking this shit!

Director of the recently released Tamil action-comedy film Kaththi Sandai, Suraj passed a lewd comment and objectified the Tamil actresses.

He said, “We are a low-class audience. People give money to watch a hero fight and a glamorous heroine. I don’t believe in a heroine clad in a saree. People are paying money, right? They are not watching a movie for free. They are paying money to watch Tamannah in a glamorous role. If they want to act, they can do that separately. But in commercial movies, they have to sizzle and be glamorous.

If the costume designer comes to me with the heroine’s clothes covering the knee, I tell them to shorten the length. They would repeatedly say that ‘madam would be upset’, but I insist and eventually get it done.”

After hearing this, actress Tamannaah decided to take it to social media and seek an apology from the director who she recently worked with. Not alone, Tamannaah was joined by other top actors and actresses like Nayanthara and Rana Daggubati.

She said, “We are actors, we are here to act and entertain the audience and should not at any point be objectified as commodities. I have been working in the South Indian film industry for over 11 years and have worn costumes which I have been comfortable with. It is sad that women in our country are spoken about so frivolously and I would like to tell my audiences that our industry should not be generalized by comments made by one such individual. A heroine wears skimpy clothes in commercial cinema only if she is comfortable and the script requires it. And which audience is he speaking about? Who would pay money to see heroines in bad light? Our audiences who look up to film stars are far more mature and respect women more than Suraj does.”

With pouring backlash and insult, Suraj finally took to Twitter and apologized!

I wonder what makes people say such nonsense things! Suraj you better watch out next time!