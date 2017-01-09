This Actress Will Tell You Why You Don’t Need A Gown For The Red Carpet

I have been a fan of power dressing in both ethnic and non-ethnic wear. Something that’s stylish and chic, yet different catches my attention.

So when it comes to red carpets and award shows, I guess the most common dressing or rather most ‘appropriate’ would be wearing gowns!

Well, no matter how amazing and beautiful those gowns are, there is someone who would make you rethink your choice.

Evan Rachel Wood who was nominated for 2017 Golden Globe for her work on “Westworld” turned many heads at the red carpet with her power dressing.

Spotted in a stunning custom suit by Altuzarra, Wood explained her reason to wear a suit and not a dress. She said “This is my third nomination and I’ve been to the Globes six times, and I’ve worn a dress every time,” she said. “And I love dresses, I’m not trying to protest dresses, but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women knew they aren’t a requirement. And that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to, and to just be yourself because your worth is more than that. So this year I said I’m going as an homage to Marlene Dietrich and Victor Victoria, and David Bowie because it’s his birthday.”

Well, well, who needs a dress when you can make all heads turn in a classy suit at the read carpet?