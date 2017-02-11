This Art Exhibit Will Make Men Realize How It Feels To Be Eve-Teased

Some men cat call and eve tease women in our country as if it’s their freaking right. I wonder who gives them this authority over women! Do you men ever realize how it feels to be on the other end?

How does it feel to be seen by that unwelcoming gaze and called words?

Been there, done that and it sucks!

To show some men how it feels like to face it all, Terra Lopez Sacramento-based artist and lead singer of Rituals of Mine released her project, “This is What It Feels Like,” on February 3.

Recalling the dark experience in her early years, Terra Lopez shared how she was cat called in high school. What started off as a slight flirty move ended up in she being followed till her house. 15 years later, Lopez is trying to give men the taste of their own medicine.

She has prepared an audio art exhibit in which visitors walk through a dimmed hallway and hear the sound of men cat calling them, with different levels harassment and objectification shrieking in those words.

For this project, Lopez interviewed 100 women and they recorded words that they have actually heard.

Ranging from “Do you have a boyfriend?” and “Can I come with you?” to the more disgusting and threatening words, like “I’m gonna fuck you,” and “I wanna rape you,” women shared it all.

Lopez told the Huffington Post that the idea behind the project was to show men how depressing it is to hear those words and by doing this to turn their face off into something empowering and helpful for women.

“I don’t want women to feel hopeless or helpless anymore,” she said.

In her urge to encourage more men, Lopez made the exhibit open for all.

“For me, really the exhibit was intended for men,” she told HuffPost. “I definitely made this as an educational tool for men.”

The response to the project has thus far been powerful. Lopez told HuffPost that many men have left the exhibit in tears, with a newfound empathy for what many women experience daily.

“The men are just stunned,” she said. “The coolest thing I think I’ve heard is that a lot of men have said ‘I’m going to step it up. I’m going to tell my friends next time they’re doing that to knock it off and I’m going to change my own behavior.’”

“It’s pretty crazy how different men and women are reacting to this because this is women’s lives every single day,” Lopez said. “This is nothing new to them, but for men, it’s definitely eye-opening.”

We are with Lopez and we sincerely hope that the project educates and empowers men, to not only make them watch their actions but also encourage them to fight against women harassment.

Within less than a week, more than 4,000 members of the Sacramento community have participated in “This is What it Feels Like.” Even Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg who participated told Lopez that the project was “jarring” and “incredibly important” and wants to work with her to further expand the project. With his support, Lopez hopes to take it to Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Throwing some more light on her project, Lopez said, “Will start to shift our culture and change our perceptions as to how we treat women day-to-day.”

To experience the great exhibit “This is What it Feels Like” you can go to ArtStreet in Sacramento until February 25. For those who can’t here are some pictures to get inspired by.