This Backpacker’s Sketchbook Is His Most Precious Travel Companion

Remember Ranbir’s scrapbook from Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani? Didn’t that excite the traveler in you?

Well, for me it certainly did because I always believe that you should “Fill your life with adventures, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show.” So, those pictures and hopeful dreams of traveling the world, nicely pasted in a scrapbook, were not just crazily fancy but something I think all of us wish to experience too.

And how about showing stories?

Maxwell Tilse, an Australian illustrator who is a native of London, is currently backpacking and keeping a comic diary of his travel expeditions.

I quickly wanted to grab my sketch book and book a train, flight or drive down maybe to anyplace for a vacation when I saw his work.

Maxwell said, “On my current trip I’ve mostly done quick pencil sketches outside. Then, I’ll find a warm, cozy place to finish the drawing with a hot meal and a cold beer.”

Doesn’t it sound so cool? Ohh, and let me tell you his postcards will surely make you pack your bags for a vacation soon. *Caution alert*

Ain’t it crazy?

You can check more of his sketches here.